Frank Lampard set to give teenager Lewis Hall a chance in Chelsea run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard set to give teenager Lewis Hall a chance in Chelsea run-in

By Press Association
Lewis Hall has not played for Chelsea since the goalless draw at Anfield in January (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lewis Hall has not played for Chelsea since the goalless draw at Anfield in January (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frank Lampard will look to give teenager Lewis Hall a chance in Chelsea’s first team during the final weeks of the season.

The academy graduate has made five Premier League appearances this campaign, all during the injury crisis that hit then manager Graham Potter’s squad either side of the World Cup.

He was deployed as an emergency left-back during the 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in January but has not been given a run-out since starting the goalless draw with Liverpool at Anfield two weeks later.

Lampard, who did not work with the 18-year-old during his first spell as Chelsea manager, again finds himself with players missing for the run-in, with Reece James and Mason Mount out for the season and Ben Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella all absent for Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

The interim manager also confirmed that England Under-20 coach Ian Foster will not be able to include Hall in his squad for the upcoming World Cup in Argentina, increasing the likelihood of his involvement in Chelsea’s final four games.

“Lewis has a chance,” said Lampard. “I was tempted to put him on last week (in the 3-1 win against Bournemouth), but the nature of the game, the experience of Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) was more suitable at that point. I’ll view this game on its merits as well but I’ve been really impressed by his training.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard saw his run of six straight defeats as Chelsea manager come to an end against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s a very good player, really talented player. If anything I think he needs to come out of himself that bit more, because he should really trust how good he is and feel at home with the group.

“In games I’ve watched from afar – I didn’t get to work with Lewis before, he was a bit younger – but I’ve been really impressed and he hasn’t dampened that at all. He’s in the running for the last four games to be involved.”

Chelsea have a chance to impact the fortunes of teams at both ends of the table during the run-in, starting with the visit of Steve Cooper’s Forest to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

If Lampard can lead the team to its first home victory since early March it will hand a boost to his former side Everton’s hopes of beating the drop, with the two relegation-battlers separated by only a point just outside the bottom three.

“It’s a really big test like (Forest) have given big teams recently; Liverpool, Man United, winning against  Southampton and Brighton,” said Lampard. “You have to give them complete respect, a strong squad, strong coach, effective way of playing.

“They’ve not changed but evolved over the season in their style, a lot of speed on the counter attack, threatening in terms of set pieces. Which is fair play because they’re fighting for everything.”

After Forest are games against league-leaders Manchester City, who cannot afford to drop points with Arsenal chasing them down, and against Champions League chasers Manchester United and Newcastle.

Saturday’s game will be a chance to end a run of six home matches without a win in all competitions, with the team having not tasted success at Stamford Bridge since beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on March 7.

“If (home) form has not been great since I’ve been here and preceding that, it’s very normal and human that can build up some nervousness amongst players and staff,” said Lampard.

“The only way through that is to dig in and try and do the right things. I’ve been there as a player. That’s what the players have to do, simple as that.

“The crowd will go with them and with that you can become a bit of a force. We’re obviously striving for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet