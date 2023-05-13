Everton have their edge back at the right time in relegation battle – Sean Dyche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everton have their edge back at the right time in relegation battle – Sean Dyche

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche believes the team have rediscovered their edge (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche believes the team have rediscovered their edge (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche believes his side have got their “edge” back at just the right time.

A surprise 5-1 win at Brighton on Monday has raised hopes of escaping relegation and he knows that ability to find something extra will be crucial as they host Premier League leaders and treble-chasers Manchester City.

Dyche took over a side at the end of January that had lost eight of nine matches but after the initial bounce a new manager occasionally brings, beating Arsenal and Leeds in his first three games, results tailed off again.

The team had registered just one win in 11 before victory over the Seagulls but Dyche thinks that result – after encouraging signs in their previous outing in a 2-2 draw at Leicester – shows that much sought-after X-factor is returning.

“I looked at some of the performances, the body language, intent and meaning behind the performance and in some way, I thought some things were lacking,” he said.

“We’ve adjusted that side of it, the purposefulness of the side, some of the quality moments, some of the defensive side but the actual feel of the performance and mentality of the performance has grown.

“Watching the intent, body language and desire of a team, it’s hard to explain, but I know it when I see it, I’ve been in the game all my life.

“You get stats – our team and their team – and it can look like there’s nothing in it, but there’s a big difference in body language intent and desire from those stats.

“Compared to some of the performances since I got here, that kind of edge has improved.”

Everton’s win over Brighton was a huge morale boost but facing City, even at Goodison Park, is a daunting task for a side who probably require at least one more win from their remaining three games to extend their top-flight status into a 70th successive season.

And while time is running out to save themselves, as they did on the penultimate game of last season, Dyche is keen to change the view on the significance which has been placed on coming good when it is needed at the end of a campaign.

“The thing I’m trying to get to here is that every single game should matter. Every single game should be the most important one. We are trying to build that momentum,” he added.

“I’ve never believed in ‘the business end of the season’. The first game should be the business end of the season because that might be the one that wins you a title, gets you promoted or keeps you in a division.

“If you take big games along the way then fantastic – it’s great for you, great for the team, great for the prowess of the club and the badge, great for everything.

“But that should be the mentality on day one, not just because you’re playing Man City and it’s near the end of a season.

“We are trying to adjust that, it is a longer-term thing, but that is my belief. Of course it is a fantastic occasion to take on one of the biggest teams in terms of winning trophies, but that doesn’t make it easier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet