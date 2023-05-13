Moises Caicedo has no point to prove against admirers Arsenal – Roberto De Zerbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moises Caicedo has no point to prove against admirers Arsenal – Roberto De Zerbi

By Press Association
Moises Caicedo has no point to prove at the weekend, according to his boss at Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi expects Brighton to lose key players in the summer but does not feel Moises Caicedo has added incentive to impress during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Influential midfielder Caicedo expressed his desire to leave Albion amid January bids from the title-chasing Gunners but subsequently signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium after the offers were rejected.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international and Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, continue to be heavily linked with rival clubs ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

Seagulls head coach De Zerbi has already begun planning for next season, having last week clinched the signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford for a reported fee of almost £30million.

The Italian is braced for some big-name departures in the coming months but wants his squad fully focused on a tricky weekend trip to Emirates Stadium and the ongoing push for Europe.

“I don’t know what will happen next season but I think if you want to improve your team, you have to decide (make plans) before the next season,” he said.

“I think we will lose some important players and we have to be ready to restart stronger than this season.”

Asked if Caicedo has extra motivation to perform in north London, De Zerbi replied “No, I think no.

“He’s playing for Brighton now and only Brighton. I have no doubts but I want only players focused in our team and our club.

“He’s playing very well. He always is one of the best players on the pitch.”

Pedro’s imminent arrival in a club-record deal was confirmed before Brighton’s Europa League quest was damaged by a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of relegation-threatened Everton.

De Zerbi believes the transfer is a statement of intent as Albion bid to build on the best league campaign in the club’s 122-year history.

“Joao Pedro is a very important signal,” he said.

“I spoke with him last month and I am really pleased to work next year with him. I think Joao Pedro can be a top player for us.

“He’s a young player and he’s a right player for us. It’s a good deal for Brighton.”

Brighton have injury concerns ahead of the trip to the capital, with Solly March and Adam Webster joining Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento on the sidelines, while Joel Veltman is a doubt.

Webster’s absence should result in a recall for on-loan Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Although England Under-21 international Colwill is expected to remain at Stamford Bridge next term, De Zerbi hopes to keep hold of him.

“I would like to work with him another two, three, four years because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his quality,” he said.

“He’s a good guy. This year his improvement has been fantastic and I hope he can stay with us.”

Seventh-placed Brighton will bid to dent Arsenal’s title pursuit by bouncing back from Monday’s embarrassing heavy loss to the lowly Toffees.

While De Zerbi is a big admirer of Mikel Arteta’s men, he is optimistic about registering a second away win of the season against the Gunners following November’s 3-1 Carabao Cup success.

“Arsenal are one of the best teams in the Premier League,” he said.

“They play in a clear way. I like them in terms of style of play, I love this style.

“But we are playing well and we have the quality to reach the result.

“We are fighting for the Europa League. If you are fighting for a dream, every game is tough.”

