West Ham fans who want David Moyes sacked are ‘wrong’ – Thomas Frank

By Press Association
David Moyes (left) and Thomas Frank go head to head this weekend (Tim Goode/PA).
David Moyes (left) and Thomas Frank go head to head this weekend (Tim Goode/PA).

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has praised the “fantastic” job David Moyes has done at West Ham as the two teams prepare to meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 15th-placed Hammers have endured a season of struggle domestically but are one game away from a European final.

Moyes’ men lead AZ Alkmaar 2-1 after the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, 12 months after reaching the last four of the Europa League.

“I think it is fantastic what David Moyes and his staff have done in the last year at West Ham,” Frank said.

“They came in, turned things around and they were sixth or seventh and last year (reached the) semi-final in the Europa League and now they’re (in the) semi-final in the Conference League and hopefully going to the final.

“I know they have struggled a little bit, but they are in the semi-final of the Conference League and maybe they are going to lift their first trophy in many years, which will be a fantastic achievement.”

The pressure on Moyes increased in the wake of last month’s 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle as calls from supporters for him to go grew, but West Ham have since moved clear of the relegation fight, helped by last weekend’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Frank said: “I think they (fans who want Moyes sacked) are wrong.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult to be consistent in the Premier League and then you finish top 10, top six and then you want more, but I think it is about having consistency and adding layers every single season.

“What they have built is a strong squad that can compete in the Premier League and in Europe and that is fantastic.

“A European semi-final two years in a row is an unbelievable achievement no matter what, and maybe they don’t finish in the top 10 this season, but that can happen.”

Brentford are on course for a top-half finish and Frank wants his side to end the season strongly.

“I’m a big believer that if we continue momentum into the end of the season then you can carry it into next season,” he said.

“I think for us, every point is very important that we just try to carry on and develop the team by doing different tweaks, but the main focus is to win the next game

“I think this group of players are remarkable in terms of their effort and focus.”

