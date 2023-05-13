Old Firm win gives Rangers ‘oxygen’ for next season – Michael Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Firm win gives Rangers ‘oxygen’ for next season – Michael Beale

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale was pleased with victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale was pleased with victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale believes Rangers’ convincing 3-0 home win over Celtic in the final Old Firm clash of the season will give everyone at Ibrox “oxygen” going into next season.

Goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala gave Beale his first victory over the treble-chasing Hoops in five attempts since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Gers manager last November.

Beale, who was assistant coach to Steven Gerrard during his spell as Gers boss, will revamp his squad in the summer but believes the victory over the cinch Premiership champions can have a knock-on effect.

He said: “Listen, I was here for a long time in a different period where (we) played a lot of these games.

“It’s my 16th, 17th game against Celtic so I’m not new to the fixture.

“I was two minutes away from it in January (a 2-2 draw) and you think the next one will come quick.

“I think it gives us some oxygen going into the summer and the exciting period we have now of recruiting some players in.

“I still think this current group are capable of big performances. They put a decent one in today.

Michael Beale, second left, shakes hands with Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart after the match
Michael Beale, second left, shakes hands with the Celtic players after the match (Steve Welsh/PA)

“When we analyse the games back we have had games against Celtic this season where we have had more possession. We’ve had chances and not taken them.

“Today we had slightly less possession because were in a two-goal lead quite early and it was their game to chase. I felt Rabbi (Matondo) and Fashion were getting in behind.

“Games at this level are fine margins between two teams like us and Celtic. It comes down to the boxes and we have made some mistakes.

“Today, for our third goal, they have made a big mistake and we have punished them.

“That’s it. I don’t want to talk about the work we’ve got to do or how far it is, it’s just three points.

“Let’s take it and I think it gives the fans some oxygen and breathing space too, looking forward to the summer.”

With three fixtures remaining Rangers are 10 points behind the Hoops, who will clinch the treble if they beat Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on June 3.

Beale rebuffed the notion, however, that the result was any sort of warning to their city rivals.

The former QPR boss said: “No, I don’t think they need that. I think they’ll try and improve and we will too.

“We are the team with the most to improve aren’t we?

“It’s nothing more than three points today, I think over the course of the season we deserved today.”

