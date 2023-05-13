Irishman Ben Healy soloes to stage eight victory at Giro d’Italia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irishman Ben Healy soloes to stage eight victory at Giro d’Italia

By Press Association
Ireland’s Ben Healy won stage eight of the Giro d’Italia solo from a breakaway (Massimo Paolone/AP)
Ireland’s Ben Healy won stage eight of the Giro d’Italia solo from a breakaway (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Irishman Ben Healy soloed to victory on stage eight of the Giro d’Italia to claim a first Grand Tour stage win on debut as an attack from Primoz Roglic found signs of weakness in overall favourite Remco Evenepoel.

The 22-year-old Healy delivered on the huge promise he showed during the Classics campaign as he powered away from 12 breakaway companions to take on the final 50km of the 207km stage from Terni to Fossombrone alone, winning by almost two minutes from Derek Gee.

It was another two-and-a-half minutes until the first of the overall favourites crossed the line, but notably Roglic, Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart were 14 seconds ahead of Evenepoel and 34 ahead of race leader Andreas Leknessund after Roglic had attacked on the final climb of the Cappuccini.

Italy Giro Cycling
Primoz Roglic attacked on the final climb to take time out of rival Remco Evenepoel (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

That was the short but sharp climb on which Healy made his move on the first of two ascents, quickly opening up a sizable gap as his fellow escapees soon realised they would be fighting for second.

After Friday’s stalemate on the Gran Sasso, this stage was built for a breakaway and delivered an attacking opening 70km as several riders tried to get up the road, including at one stage Leknessund in the pink jersey.

Healy, a rider raised in the West Midlands and who switched allegiance to Ireland in 2016, comfortably proved the strongest of the 13 that made it.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider announced his talents last month in the Ardennes with back-to-back seconds at De Brabantse Pijl and the Amstel Gold Race and fourth place in Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but this victory is on another level.

“If you can go solo, it’s always better,” Healy said. “I back myself in a long move. I didn’t want to take any chances today so I went solo, I knew I had good legs and I managed to hold it to the finish.

“The last couple of months have been a whirlwind and to top it off with this is insane.”

As Healy had been cresting the Cappuccini for the final time, Roglic attacked from the group of favourites at the bottom of it. Thomas and Geoghegan Hart paced back to the Slovenian but Evenepoel and Leknessund were left behind as the pack splintered.

Leknessund managed to hold on to pink going into Sunday’s time trial, but perhaps for only one more day given his lead has shrunk to just eight seconds from Evenepoel, while Roglic is up to third, 38 seconds down.

Joao Almeida is fourth with Thomas fifth and Geoghegan Hart sixth, all within a minute of pink.

It was a positive end to the day for the Ineos Grenadiers after a morning on which they lost Italian powerhouse Filippo Ganna to Covid, the fourth rider in the race to test positive in the last three days.

Ganna has twice saved Thomas from time losses following incidents late in stages during the opening week and his absence might be keenly felt in the two weeks to come.

“It’s surprising,” Thomas said. “I only found out at breakfast. He’s a big loss, an awesome rider who has helped already, twice he’s got me back to the peloton when I needed some help. It’s a shame but that’s the way it is…

“Everyone else has tested, everyone else is OK and hopefully it stays that way.”

