Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot to snatch Hearts a point at St Mirren

By Press Association
Lawrence Shankland earned Hearts a point (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland earned Hearts a point (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lawrence Shankland netted a stoppage-time penalty to earn 10-man Hearts a 2-2 draw away to St Mirren.

First-half goals from Joe Shaughnessy and Ryan Strain had Stephen Robinson’s men well in control at half-time.

Josh Ginnelly got one back for the visitors before Peter Haring was shown a straight red card.

Hearts, though, kept battling and Shankland rolled in a late spot-kick to earn the visitors a point.

St Mirren made two changes from the team beaten by Hibernian. Out went Declan Gallagher and Charles Dunne, replaced by Shaughnessy and Richard Taylor.

Hearts, in turn, made just one alteration to their starting line-up after losing to Celtic. Out went the suspended Alex Cochrane, his place taken by Andy Halliday.

It took until the 19th minute before either goalkeeper had a save to make, Zander Clark comfortably fielding Strain’s long-range effort.

The home side were starting to dominate by this point and Toby Sibbick did well to block a goalbound Alex Greive shot.

St Mirren did have the ball in the net through Alex Gogic following a free-kick but Greive was offside in the build-up.

The home side, though, would not be denied after 36 minutes. Scott Tanser’s corner was headed back across goal by Gogic and Shaughnessy could not miss as he tapped in from a matter of yards.

Saints could have doubled their lead after Greive teed up Curtis Main only for Clark to make a terrific save to deny him.

The home side did go two up deep into first-half stoppage time. James Hill was penalised for going in high and late on Mark O’Hara and Strain swept the subsequent free-kick low past Clark at his near post.

If the goalkeeper was in any way at fault there he made up for it early in the second half with two stunning saves, the first to push a Strain shot over his crossbar and then the second to block a Shaughnessy header.

Hearts gave themselves a lifeline in the 73rd minute when Nathaniel Atkinson’s back-post cross was tapped in by Ginnelly.

But the visitors’ prospects took a dip minutes later when they were reduced to 10 men. Haring was late on O’Hara and referee David Dickinson produced the red card – with VAR upholding the decision.

St Mirren could have wrapped it up with a late third but Thierry Small’s low shot was well saved by Clark with his legs.

And that proved costly when Ryan Flynn pushed over Ginnelly in the box and Shankland converted the penalty.

