Chris Rushworth fires Division One leaders Warwickshire to win over Essex

By Press Association
Warwickshire’s Chris Rushworth (left) set up victory over Essex with eight wickets in the match (Simon Marper/PA)
Warwickshire’s Chris Rushworth (left) set up victory over Essex with eight wickets in the match (Simon Marper/PA)

Division One leaders Warwickshire claimed their third LV= Insurance County Championship win of the season after beating fellow title hopefuls Essex inside three days at Edgbaston.

Chris Rushworth produced another stunning display as Essex were dismissed for 215 in their second innings, the veteran seamer taking four for 62 to finish with match figures of eight for 90.

The winter arrival from Durham has now taken 30 wickets this season and his efforts, combined with Hasan Ali (four for 48), left Warwickshire needing exactly 100 for victory, which they knocked off with four wickets to spare.

Dane Paterson claimed five wickets as Nottinghamshire earned victory by an innings and 25 runs over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The Steelbacks were reeling at 11 for four after Paterson’s first four victims came in an opening burst of eight overs and, despite Saif Zaib showing some resilience with 26, they were dismissed for just 72.

Northamptonshire collapsed in their first innings, losing seven wickets for 17 runs as Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack proved too strong.

Earlier Joe Clarke (76) scored his second half-century of the season to give Nottinghamshire a 97-run advantage which could have been more but for career-best figures of four for 24 for James Sales. Tom Taylor also took four wickets.

Surrey moved into the driving seat against Middlesex at the Kia Oval as a first-innings lead of 171 gave them hope of securing a third win of the season.

Jamie Smith made 97 and their last three wickets added 97 to swell their total to 380.

Middlesex, hustled out for 209 the first time around, were 128 for three at the close, still 43 behind.

Daryl Mitchell scored a debut century to put Lancashire back into contention against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.

The New Zealander’s brilliant knock of 105 helped a Red Roses side missing the injured James Anderson close their first innings on 326, just 35 behind the visitors.

Somerset extended that lead to 149 at the close as they reached stumps at 114 for three with opener Tom Lammonby unbeaten on 40.

Kent – dismissed for just 95 in their first innings – must battle hard against Hampshire at Canterbury to avoid defeat.

The hosts are on 66 for no loss in their second innings, trailing by 212, with Zak Crawley unbeaten on 35 and Ben Compton 30 not out.

Earlier Liam Dawson hit 84, Joe Weatherly 58 and James Fuller 51 as Hampshire posted 373 in their first innings to take a firm grip on proceedings.

Timm van der Gugten cemented his place as the leading bowler in Division Two this season as Glamorgan wrapped up a convincing victory over Worcestershire in Cardiff.

The Australian-Dutch international claimed his third five-wicket haul of the season as Worcestershire were bowled out in the first hour of play. Glamorgan openers Eddie Byrom (51 not out) and captain David Lloyd (30 not out) chased down the target of 79 to seal a 10-wicket win.

That gave Glamorgan their first victory of the season and 20 points, while Worcestershire slipped to a second defeat since their opening-round victory against Derbyshire.

Yorkshire and Durham set up thrilling finale at Seat Unique Riverside.

Defending a total of 246, Matthew Fisher claimed four wickets to turn the game in the favour of the visitors after Durham had threatened to inch their way towards victory courtesy of a fifty from Michael Jones.

Durham were 173 for eight before Ben Raine (32 not out) and Matthew Potts (13 not out) formed a defiant partnership of 40.

The home side require 33 runs to win with two wickets remaining but the fitness of Brydon Carse, who missed all of day three due to injury, is a huge concern.

Sussex boosted their bid to take over top spot in Division Two by forcing Leicestershire to follow on at Grace Road.

The home side were dismissed for 270 – with four-wicket hauls for Ari Karvelas and Fynn Hudson-Prentice – in reply to Sussex’s 430 before reaching stumps 16 without loss in their second go.

Derbyshire opener Harry Came claimed his maiden first-class century with 108 from 192 balls against Gloucestershire at Derby.

Came’s effort took Derbyshire to 251 for nine declared and, in an even rain-affected contest, Gloucestershire reached 195 for five with Ben Charlesworth unbeaten on 58.

