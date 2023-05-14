On this day in 2016: Saracens beat Racing 92 to win European Champions Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saracens triumphed 21-9 over Racing 92 to win the European Champions Cup final on this day in 2016.

Victory saw Saracens become the first English club to win the continent’s premier club competition since Wasps were crowned champions in 2007.

Saracens’ success came after they had lost twice in the semi-finals and once in the final during the previous three years.

Owen Farrell kicked seven penalties for Saracens (Adam Davy/PA)

They became the first team to win all of their nine games in the competition after Owen Farrell’s seven penalties steered them to a maiden title in Lyon.

Johan Goosen replied with three penalties for Racing, but the loss of New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter to injury early in the second half dealt a huge blow to the French side as he joined Maxime Machenaud on the sidelines.

The final proved an often ugly encounter, with neither side really threatening to score a try, but that would not worry Saracens as they ground out victory.

The teams traded penalties before Machenaud was forced off by a concussion in the 22nd minute, and Farrell kicked Saracens into a 9-3 half-time lead.

Racing’s Dan Carter was forced off with an injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Carter, who had looked below his best, was then forced off early into the second half and Saracens continued to pull away.

“We have had big disappointments, but each time we have come back stronger and we are happy to have finally done it,” said man-of-the-match Maro Itoje.

“We knew this was a game we could win, we had the form coming into the game. We knew if we do what we do, dominate the gain line, then we could win. We will enjoy tonight and build on from there.”

Saracens lifted the trophy again 12 months later with a 28-17 victory over Clermont, then again in 2019 by beating Leinster 20-10.