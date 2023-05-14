Emotion of anniversary got the better of Aberdeen’s players – Barry Robson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson felt the emotion of the day got to his players as they held off a dominant Hibernian side to maintain third place in the cinch Premiership.

Pittodrie was sold out, with fans paying tribute to the Gothenburg Greats as the club marked the 40th anniversary of their Cup Winners’ Cup triumph, but the Dons were never at the races and had goalkeeper Kelle Roos to thank for earning them a point after he saved a Kevin Nisbet penalty.

Talisman Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes suffered a hamstring injury and several other players also visibly pulled up in the latter stages, with Robson saying: “I think you saw three or four of our players with hamstring issues and that comes from emotion. It’s the emotion of the game and where we were.

“We’ll perform miles better than that next week, I’m confident of that. I’m happy that we got the point when we weren’t at our best.

“We had to make lots of subs and I thought they all did well when they came on. It gives me something to think about, but the boys that have played have done well for me over the past three months.”

Hibs boss Lee Johnson feels his side are only going to improve after an impressive performance at Pittodrie, and refused to concede defeat in their bid for a third-placed finish, although he admitted poor form earlier in the season will prove decisive.

“The realist is telling me that (third place is gone), of course,” he said.

“But I still believe that if we perform like that for three, five, 10, 20 games, that’s exactly what I’m after. The success then comes to us.

“If we don’t make third, it won’t be this moment that has cost us.

“I think we’re building nicely and I think our supporters have to look positively at next season and how powerful we can be in the division.”