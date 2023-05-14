Michael Carrick ready for second leg with ‘clean slate’ after Coventry stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Carrick ready for second leg with ‘clean slate’ after Coventry stalemate

By Press Association
Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough were held by Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough were held by Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick believes his side and Coventry will go into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with a ‘clean slate’ after they played out a 0-0 draw at the CBS Arena.

The two teams largely cancelled each other out on a warm afternoon, with the Sky Blues unable to make home advantage count as they failed to register a shot on target.

The result will make Boro favourites on Wednesday to reach the final at Wembley, having only lost once in the league at the Riverside Stadium since Carrick’s appointment in October.

Carrick said: “We tried to come here and win the game, of course we did, but in the back of our minds we know it’s one big game.

“It’s two legs but it’s effectively one big game, so you can get caught chasing in a one-off game today [because] in the moment you forget what’s next, but I thought we managed that pretty well.

“It’s a clean slate for both teams, really, and we look forward to the next one.

“We know we’ve got good players at the top end of the pitch who are capable of scoring.

“Coventry defend very well and get good numbers behind the ball and close the space down very well, and they have done over two games now.

“It’s not going to be easy, of course it’s not, but at the same time we’ve got to have belief and trust and faith.”

The best chance of the game came Middlesbrough’s way after 13 minutes when Chuba Akpom’s dink was deflected onto the bar by Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Isaiah Jones, who had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside, was also denied by Wilson in the first half before stalemate ensued after the break.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said: “It was tight, there was very little action between the goalkeepers in both penalty areas.

“Chuba Akpom probably had the best two chances of the game, one saved by Ben that loops onto the crossbar, the other wide just after half-time.

“We turned over the ball too often in the first half, but we spoke to them at half-time just to try and get ourselves a foothold and play a part with the ball because we didn’t do enough of that in the first half.

“In the second half we came into the game, we did better, we had a 15- to 20-minute period where we pinned them in a little bit, they dropped, and it was interesting to see.

“We’ll play them for the third time in just over a week on Wednesday, but we’re in it and that’s the big thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid