Sale reach first Premiership final in 17 years after edging out Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sale reach first Premiership final in 17 years after edging out Leicester

By Press Association
George Ford was key in Sale’s victory over Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)
George Ford was key in Sale’s victory over Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sale Sharks reached their first Gallagher Premiership final for 17 years as they ended Leicester’s hopes of back-to-back titles with a 21-13 victory at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Alex Sanderson’s team will meet his former club Saracens at Twickenham on May 27 in pursuit of a Premiership crown that Sale last claimed when players like Jason Robinson, Charlie Hodgson and Sebastien Chabal ruled the roost.

After finishing 10 points above Leicester during the regular league season, Sale were pushed all the way by Tigers in an absorbing encounter.

Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Play Off – Semi-Final – AJ Bell Stadium
Sale Sharks’ fans celebrate after victory over Leicester Tigers secured their place in the Gallagher Premiership final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Leicester fly-half George Ford played a key role in Leicester’s downfall, kicking three penalties and a conversion, while wings Tom Roebuck and Arron Reed claimed tries.

Sale overcame the sight of their captain Ben Curry being carried off injured, and they withstood a resilient Leicester effort that saw a try for wing Harry Potter, plus eight points from the boot of Jimmy Gopperth.

But Leicester will also curse themselves for twice ruining promising late attacking platforms through wayward kicks to touch that prevented attacking lineouts.

Sale showed five changes from their final regular season game against Newcastle, with Gus Warr, Simon McIntyre, Nick Schonert, Akker van der Merwe and Tom Curry all returning for the sold-out clash.

Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Play Off – Semi-Final – AJ Bell Stadium
Tom Roebuck dived in for Sale’s first try of the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leicester welcomed back the likes of Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson, but they suffered an injury blow when fly-half Handre Pollard was ruled out, being replaced by 39-year-old Gopperth.

The New Zealander missed a gilt-edged chance to put Leicester ahead when he drifted a close-range penalty wide, but he made amends three minutes later as Tigers moved in front.

Sale’s indiscipline surfaced early on, and Gopperth found his range again, this time from 48 metres to make it 6-0.

The game had a relentless pace to it, and it went up a gear when Sale found their rhythm, probing for gaps through adventurous running from Reed and full-back Joe Carpenter, while England centre Manu Tuilagi also made his presence felt.

Sale were a threat when they were able to put width on their possession, and Roebuck finished off a flowing move before Ford added a touchline conversion as Leicester fell behind.

Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Play Off – Semi-Final – AJ Bell Stadium
Ben Curry was carried off after suffering a suspected knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Sharks then suffered a major blow when Curry departed the action after suffering a suspected knee injury as Leicester attacked on Sale’s 22. He was replaced by Dan du Preez.

Curry received a standing ovation as he left the action, but he was soon able to watch from the sidelines, with Sharks exerting sustained pressure inside Tigers’ 22.

And Tigers’ cause was not helped when their England prop Dan Cole received a yellow card from Wayne Barnes following a high challenge on Van der Merwe.

Leicester then lost scrum-half Ben Youngs for a head injury assessment after he halted Sale centre Rob du Preez’s charge for the corner, and Tigers’ defence held firm, with Sale taking a 7-6 lead into half-time.

Youngs did not reappear for the second period – fellow England international Jack van Poortvliet took over from him – while Sanderson made early use of the replacements’ bench, sending on props Bevan Rodd and Coenie Oosthuizen.

Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Play Off – Semi-Final – AJ Bell Stadium
Arron Reed scored Sale’s second try of the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

A successful Ford penalty from just inside’s Leicester’s half opened up a four-point gap, yet the Tigers went back in front seven minutes later when centre Dan Kelly’s long pass sent Potter scampering over, with Gopperth converting.

A Ford penalty then tied the contest at 13-13 with 22 minutes left, and then he turned provider, creating space in midfield, and although his pass to Reed hit the ground, the wing finished brilliantly.

Reed was quickly at it again, breaking clear from inside his own half before firing the ball to replacement scrum-half Raffi Quirke, but the pass was rightly adjudged forward by Barnes.

Ford, who was a dominant figure during the closing quarter, then kicked a long-range penalty that left Tigers eight points behind as their title grip was prised away.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid