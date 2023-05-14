James Anderson suffers ‘mild’ groin strain one month out from Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Anderson suffers ‘mild’ groin strain one month out from Ashes

By Press Association
Lancashire’s James Anderson has sustained a ‘mild strain to his right groin’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lancashire and England bowler James Anderson has sustained a “mild strain to his right groin”, with just over a month to go until the start of the Ashes.

The 40-year-old paceman left the field on Thursday – the opening day of Lancashire’s county match against Somerset – just before the close of play and took no further part due to what was described at the time as a “minor issue”.

The PA news agency understands Anderson had a scan on Saturday night and a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday evening shed further light on the situation.

“Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford,” it read.

“Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw (on Sunday).

“His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord’s starting on Thursday 1 June 2023.”

Anderson had played a starring role at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday before exiting proceedings, in what was his fourth consecutive four-day game for the Red Rose and his final match before the sole Test against Ireland.

He gave notice of his readiness for England duty with a brilliant eight-over opening spell, during which he bowled five maidens, was hit for five runs and claimed two wickets.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, after the final-day stalemate, Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “Jimmy bowled really well in the first innings. He’s just irritated his groin. I don’t think it’s anything too serious.

“We should be positive about his recovery, but obviously he had done it badly enough not to take any part in the game today.

“It just seems like a tweaked groin to me.”

The first Ashes Test gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.

