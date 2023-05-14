Mark Hughes feels Bradford’s win over Carlisle was great advert for League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Hughes feels Bradford’s win over Carlisle was great advert for League Two

By Press Association
Mark Hughes hailed the atmosphere created during Bradford’s win over Carlisle (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mark Hughes hailed the atmosphere created during Bradford's win over Carlisle (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mark Hughes felt Bradford’s 1-0 play-off semi-final win over Carlisle was a great advert for Sky Bet League Two.

The Valley Parade crowd of 20,575 was the highest for this stage in the fourth tier.

Jamie Walker scored the only goal after 18 minutes to give the Bantams the edge for the return at Brunton Park next Saturday.

Manager Hughes said: “The atmosphere tonight was incredible. It’s a great representation of League Two football and the fans were fantastic and I really enjoyed being part of it.

“It was evenly contested. I knew it would be because it has been between ourselves and Carlisle all season but I just felt we had the edge tonight.

“We are pleased with how the game panned out and obviously the result is important for us.

“We know we’re going to have a really difficult second leg that we’re going to have to navigate.

“I thought we were excellent first half and took the game to Carlisle. We won the 50-50 balls that you always have to at this level.

“Second half they bypassed us a little bit and went more direct and hit us with diagonals. I thought physically we stood up to that challenge.

“We’ve got the advantage albeit just by one goal. But we will go there and be positive. We know we can cause Carlisle problems.”

Walker finished from just inside the box after Andy Cook’s flick-on was touched into his path by Scott Banks. He also went close with a cross-shot while Banks was denied by Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

But the Cumbrians were the better team in the second half with good chances for substitutes Ryan Edmondson and Kristian Dennis. Edmondson missed the best opportunity when he headed wide from Jack Armer’s cross.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson felt his side could have scored three and is confident of turning the tie round.

“We’re more than capable of doing it back home,” he said. “We came to win this game but went behind. But we stayed in the game.

“It showed two teams wanting to play and two sets of supporters that backed their teams to the hilt.

“For my team, we saw commitment, desire and energy.

“We gave them that goal start but we can more than match Bradford City at home.

“One thing was missing for us was the finish. We could have had three goals but I still take all the positives.

“They are a really good Bradford City team and the Bradford fans created a real atmosphere. Fair play to our fans, they really backed the side too.

“We had some chances but we just need more care with our passing and to get in behind.”

