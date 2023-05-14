Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace have players to soften blow if Wilfried Zaha leaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace have players to soften blow if Wilfried Zaha leaves

By Press Association
Talisman Wilfried Zaha, out of contract this summer, might have played his final match for Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Talisman Wilfried Zaha, out of contract this summer, might have played his final match for Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson believes the emergence of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise could soften the blow of a potential Wilfried Zaha exit this summer.

The Eagles talisman’s contract expires at the end of this season, but the 30-year-old might have already played his last game for the club after he pulled up early in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Eze’s two goals in that contest took him to double digits for the campaign, while 21-year-old Olise made it 10 assists – a first for any Palace player.

Hodgson said: “It’s more of a question for the club. I think that we have been very, very dependent on Wilf for a long time, at least I certainly was in the last four years I spent with the club I was very dependent on Wilf and what he did for us.

“We were unbelievably grateful for him, for the performance that he gave, and the number of matches that he helped us win. I think now, with (Olise and Eze), there is more support, if you like, for the attacking side of our game.

“You can even mention Jordan Ayew, of course, who has improved a lot. So I think the club is in a happier position now than when I left four years ago. But will the club miss Wilf Zaha if he goes?

“Yes, they will, because Wilf Zaha is an exceptional player. He’s an iconic Crystal Palace player. He’s loved here, quite rightly so, not just by managers and coaches but also by the crowd.

“So if he does decide to go he will be sorely missed, but perhaps there are a few more players in the wings who can soften the blow.”

Zaha was instrumental in the build-up to Eze’s ninth goal of the season, while Olise provided the assist from range that set up the 24-year-old’s second to make it 10 this campaign.

Eze has frequently attributed his surge in form to Hodgson, who arrived back at Selhurst Park for a second spell in March, but the midfielder’s boss was not so willing to take credit.

Hodgson said: “We certainly haven’t decided that he will be relieved of any duties to be freer. We expect a lot from him when we lose the ball, with the shape of the team, with his role in the shape of the team, and I think he’s reacted very well to that.

“By the way the team is structured at the moment, and what we are looking to do when we are on the ball, if he feels a little bit freer that’s great.”

Gary O’Neil vowed his Bournemouth side would regroup after the loss and put on a strong showing for their final two games against Manchester United and Everton.

Reflecting on the Cherries’ journey from the relegation zone to all-but having secured safety by the time they travelled to Selhurst Park, he said: “We have a responsibility to finish the season exactly how we’ve been.

“And I understand that human nature is we’ve achieved something, and things can just ease up slightly, but I don’t like the feeling, I don’t like what I saw [against Palace].

“It’s on me to make sure that we can get this group back to exactly where it was.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid