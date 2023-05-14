Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions after beating neighbours Espanyol

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barcelona secured their first LaLiga title since 2019 after beating city rivals Espanyol 4-2.

The celebrations were cut short, however, when Espanyol fans ran onto the pitch after the match as Barcelona players were soaking up their win. The players were forced to sprint into the tunnel.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace either side of Alejandro Balde’s 20th-minute strike before Jules Kounde added their fourth just after half-time.

Javier Puado pulled one back for Espanyol and Joselu added another in stoppage time, but victory means Barcelona sit 14 points clear of Real Madrid at the summit with just four games left to play.

Supporters ran onto the pitch after Barcelona's win against Espanyol

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to overtake rivals Real Madrid in second after losing 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Elche when a mistake from goalkeeper Ivo Grbic allowed Fidel to tap home just before the break.

Three second-half goals were enough for Sevilla to seal a comfortable victory against relegation contenders Real Valladolid.

Rafa Mir put the visitors ahead and Papu Gomez doubled their lead before Tecatito Corona, in his first match since August, capped the game off with a goal in stoppage time.

Alberto Mari scored a late goal for Valencia to earn a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Justin Kluivert put the visitors in front before Haris Seferovic levelled, but Mari found the winner before Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista was shown a second yellow card.

Marseille remain third in Ligue 1 after coming from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Angers 3-1.

The visitors went ahead through Abdallah Sima but Alexis Sanchez quickly equalised before Dimitri Payet and Jordan Veretout sealed the three points.

Rennes continued their push for European football with a 4-0 win over Troyes after Arthur Theate and Benjamin Bourigeaud put them in control and Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice in four minutes.

Two goals from Grejohn Kyei cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s strike as Clermont beat Lyon 2-1 and Jeremy Le Douaron’s second-half goal was enough for Brest to beat Auxerre 1-0.

Faitout Maouassa rescued a point in stoppage-time for Montpellier as they drew 1-1 with Lorient, while Toulouse’s clash with Nantes and Lille’s visit to Monaco finished goalless.

Leipzig climbed back into third in the Bundesliga table after late goals from Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai secured a 2-1 win against Werder Bremen, who had gone ahead through Leonardo Bittencourt.

Bayer Leverkusen were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Stuttgart after Exequiel Palacios’ penalty cancelled out Serhou Guirassy’s earlier spot-kick.

Serie A champions Napoli were handed a surprise when they were beaten 2-0 by Monza thanks to goals from Dany Mota and Andrea Petagna.

Juventus remain second in the table after a stunning first-time strike from Nicolo Fagioli and a goal from Bremer gave them a 2-0 win against Cremonese, but Europa League semi-finalists Roma were forced to share the spoils after drawing 0-0 with Bologna.

Nikola Vlasic’s first-half strike was enough for Torino to beat Hellas Verona 1-0 and Fiorentina secured a 2-0 win against Udinese.

Gaetano Castrovilli scored in the early stages before Giacomo Bonaventura added their second. But the match ended on a sour note with Bonaventura and Udinese’s Rodrigo Becao sent off for violent conduct.