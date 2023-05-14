Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions after beating neighbours Espanyol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions after beating neighbours Espanyol

By Press Association
Barcelona won their first LaLiga title since 2019 (Joan Monfort/AP)
Barcelona won their first LaLiga title since 2019 (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barcelona secured their first LaLiga title since 2019 after beating city rivals Espanyol 4-2.

The celebrations were cut short, however, when Espanyol fans ran onto the pitch after the match as Barcelona players were soaking up their win. The players were forced to sprint into the tunnel.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace either side of Alejandro Balde’s 20th-minute strike before Jules Kounde added their fourth just after half-time.

Javier Puado pulled one back for Espanyol and Joselu added another in stoppage time, but victory means Barcelona sit 14 points clear of Real Madrid at the summit with just four games left to play.

Spain Soccer La Liga
Supporters ran onto the pitch after Barcelona’s win against Espanyol (Joan Monfort/PA

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to overtake rivals Real Madrid in second after losing 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Elche when a mistake from goalkeeper Ivo Grbic allowed Fidel to tap home just before the break.

Three second-half goals were enough for Sevilla to seal a comfortable victory against relegation contenders Real Valladolid.

Rafa Mir put the visitors ahead and Papu Gomez doubled their lead before Tecatito Corona, in his first match since August, capped the game off with a goal in stoppage time.

Alberto Mari scored a late goal for Valencia to earn a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Justin Kluivert put the visitors in front before Haris Seferovic levelled, but Mari found the winner before Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista was shown a second yellow card.

Marseille remain third in Ligue 1 after coming from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Angers 3-1.

The visitors went ahead through Abdallah Sima but Alexis Sanchez quickly equalised before Dimitri Payet and Jordan Veretout sealed the three points.

Rennes continued their push for European football with a 4-0 win over Troyes after Arthur Theate and Benjamin Bourigeaud put them in control and Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice in four minutes.

Two goals from Grejohn Kyei cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s strike as Clermont beat Lyon 2-1 and Jeremy Le Douaron’s second-half goal was enough for Brest to beat Auxerre 1-0.

Faitout Maouassa rescued a point in stoppage-time for Montpellier as they drew 1-1 with Lorient, while Toulouse’s clash with Nantes and Lille’s visit to Monaco finished goalless.

Leipzig climbed back into third in the Bundesliga table after late goals from Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai secured a 2-1 win against Werder Bremen, who had gone ahead through Leonardo Bittencourt.

Bayer Leverkusen were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Stuttgart after Exequiel Palacios’ penalty cancelled out Serhou Guirassy’s earlier spot-kick.

Serie A champions Napoli were handed a surprise when they were beaten 2-0 by Monza thanks to goals from Dany Mota and Andrea Petagna.

Juventus remain second in the table after a stunning first-time strike from Nicolo Fagioli and a goal from Bremer gave them a 2-0 win against Cremonese, but Europa League semi-finalists Roma were forced to share the spoils after drawing 0-0 with Bologna.

Nikola Vlasic’s first-half strike was enough for Torino to beat Hellas Verona 1-0 and Fiorentina secured a 2-0 win against Udinese.

Gaetano Castrovilli scored in the early stages before Giacomo Bonaventura added their second. But the match ended on a sour note with Bonaventura and Udinese’s Rodrigo Becao sent off for violent conduct.

