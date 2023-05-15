Nat Sciver-Brunt says mental health break helped put her in a ‘good place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nat Sciver-Brunt says mental health break helped put her in a ‘good place’

By Press Association
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has opened up on last year’s mental health break (Mike Egerton/PA)
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has opened up on last year’s mental health break (Mike Egerton/PA)

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has revealed how last year’s mental health break and working with sports psychologists has helped keep her at the top of her game ahead of this summer’s Ashes.

Sciver-Brunt took a short hiatus last September, opting out of the home series against India after accepting she had become “emotionally fatigued”.

As one of the world’s most in-demand players, the 30-year-old had been pushing herself to the limit for a long time and concluded that an overdue spell off the treadmill of competitive sport was the only solution.

She headed back home, returned to domestic life with her wife and recently-retired England team-mate Kathryn Sciver-Brunt, and sought professional help.

Sciver-Brunt at the crease for England against South Africa
Sciver-Brunt at the crease for England against South Africa last year (David Davies/PA).

Within two months she was back in England colours on tour in the West Indies and later resumed vice-captaincy duties for February’s T20 World Cup.

The weight of expectation that came with a massive £320,000 payday at the inaugural Women’s Premier League in India provided a test of her new equilibrium and she responded with a starring role for the victorious Mumbai Indians side.

She was named player-of-the-match in the final, top-scoring with 60 not out and hitting the winning runs at a packed Brabourne Stadium.

“I guess the WPL coincided with me feeling in a good place with my cricket and as a person, as well being really happy,” she said.

“I didn’t have to dwell on it too much. I didn’t have to think about that, just concentrate on the cricket. The break it was something I felt I needed because of the six to 12 months before that. It did get on top of me a little bit.

“I did things that had been on the to-do list for a year. Just being happy at home, doing normal things: mow the lawn, take the dog for a walk.

“I spoke to a clinical psychologist a couple of times and tried to reflect on things, especially the Commonwealth Games, how that went and how that affected me which is probably the main trigger for needing to go home.

“Since then I haven’t spoken to her but felt like I have got a bit more perspective from it and am able to, not recover from things, but just deal with things that come my way.

“I have reflected a lot of with our England team psychologist as well and checked in with her quite a bit, voicing the expectations and how I thought it was going to go during the WPL… what would happen if I didn’t perform?

“I guess working through those situations before it happened was really useful. So many people say that it is better to talk, which it is.”

The rapid expansion of the women’s franchise circuit means the offers will keep flooding in for players of Sciver-Brunt’s pedigree, but she has learned to pace herself and focus on priorities.

Sciver-Brunt will be key to England's Ashes hopes
Sciver-Brunt will be key to England’s Ashes hopes (PA Wire)

And in 2023, that means a huge series against an Australia side who have held the urn since 2015.

“I love playing for my country and want to prioritise that but also my mental health and getting the balance of being at home for a long enough period to reset,” she said.

“I wouldn’t want to just say yes to everything and be cooked six months in. I have been communicating with the England staff and working out how best to get me ready for the Ashes Test match and the rest of the summer.”

:: Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 is taking place from May 15-21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’