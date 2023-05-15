Ben Stokes bowling concerns continue ahead of England Test summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Stokes bowling concerns continue ahead of England Test summer

By Press Association
Ben Stokes is said to be struggling to bowl at full capacity (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Stokes is said to be struggling to bowl at full capacity (Steven Paston/PA)

Concerns continue over England captain Ben Stokes’ fitness to bowl, less than three weeks before the start of the Test summer.

Stokes’ long-standing left knee injury flared up during February’s tour of New Zealand, after which he spoke of his frustrations at being unable to contribute with the ball and his desperation to be back at full capacity in time of the Ashes in June.

But his time with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League has proved difficult, playing just twice for the franchise and sending down a solitary over at the cost of 18 runs.

Ben Stokes has struggled with knee problems in recent years.
Ben Stokes has struggled with knee problems in recent years (Nick Potts/PA)

The 31-year-old subsequently picked up a toe problem and a further unspecified “setback” before being kept on the sidelines once available again.

CSK have preferred another English all-rounder, Moeen Ali, in one of their overseas slots, partly due to pitches suiting his off-spin better, but head coach Stephen Fleming has shed further light on the matter.

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, the New Zealander suggested Stokes’ seamers were not currently an option and that he was instead being viewed as a specialist batter ahead of the final group stage match.

“But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions – we go to Delhi [next] which has been turning – we think the balance of the side has been right. We’re second on the table, so it’s not our style to chop and change just because we’ve had a loss where things didn’t go our way.”

Responding to worries over Stokes’ IPL trip at the end of the drawn series in New Zealand, England’s head coach Brendon McCullum – a former CSK player – said: “The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they’ve a very good medical team. He will be well looked after. I’ve no concerns that the skipper will be totally looked after.”

Stokes is expected to fly back to England next weekend in preparation for the stand-alone Lord’s Test against Ireland, starting on June 1, but it appears unclear if he will risk himself as part of the attack. The first Ashes Test at Edgbaston follows on June 16.

“Ben’s ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he’s there as that batting cover,” said Fleming.

There are already a number of headaches among England’s seam ranks, with James Anderson withdrawing from Lancashire’s game against Somerset after picking up a groin complaint on day one, Jofra Archer departing the IPL with discomfort in his troublesome elbow and Olly Stone suffering a hamstring injury on duty for Nottinghamshire.

