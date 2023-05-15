FA take no action against Oxford’s Ciaron Brown after spot-fixing investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

FA take no action against Oxford’s Ciaron Brown after spot-fixing investigation

By Press Association
The FA will take no action against Oxford defender Ciaron Brown following a spot-fixing investigation (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The FA will take no action against Oxford defender Ciaron Brown following a spot-fixing investigation (Zac Goodwin/PA)

No further action will be taken against Oxford defender Ciaron Brown by the Football Association in relation to allegations of spot-fixing, his club have said.

The FA launched an investigation in January into suspicious betting patterns around Oxford’s FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

The betting patterns centred around a yellow card issued to Brown for a foul on Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah in the 59th minute of the match.

However, Oxford released a statement saying Brown would not face any action over the matter, with the investigation now closed.

Brown told the U’s website: “It’s good to finally get it over and done with. I knew nothing about the allegations at all and had absolutely no involvement.

“To have that hanging over my head for two thirds of the season was hard to deal with but I fully understand that the FA needed to check all the evidence.

“I want to thank my family, and the club who have been totally supportive throughout this process. Now I just want to concentrate on my football and enjoy a successful new season.”

