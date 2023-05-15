Neville analyses Arsenal slump and Murray wants cake – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 15.

Football

Gary Neville analysed Arsenal’s slump.

Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause. These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won… pic.twitter.com/BtSSyJWfRC — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 15, 2023

Millie Bright updated her profile pic to celebrate Chelsea winning the FA Cup for a third season in a row.

Australia international Alanna Kennedy celebrated signing a new contract at Manchester City.

Tennis

Birthday boy Andy Murray wants the cake he feels he deserves.

If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious 😡 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 15, 2023

Formula One

Max Verstappen made history on this day in 2016.

Max Verstappen wrote himself into the history books #OnThisDay in 2016, becoming the youngest race winner of all time 🤩 And what a career he has had since that @redbullracing debut! 🏆#F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/LhHyCQ8mtW — Formula 1 (@F1) May 15, 2023

Golf

Howdy! Jason Day is a PGA Tour winner again after victory in Texas.

Winning in the Lone Star State @ATTByronNelson 🤠 pic.twitter.com/WJhRXJmeeG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2023

Lee Westwood is planning to rest up after being forced to withdraw from the final round of the LIV golf event in Tulsa.

Disappointing to have to WD ahead of yesterdays round but congratulations to Andy Ogletree for stepping in and posting such a good score👏🏼 I will be resting my knee and doing appropriate rehab this week before heading to Washington for the next @livgolf_league event pic.twitter.com/npBdygf87q — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) May 15, 2023

Viktor Hovland took in the Niagara Falls ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship.

Viktor Hovland enjoying some time off at Niagara Falls before the @PGAChampionship 🇺🇸#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/JPSNnU8m2v — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 15, 2023