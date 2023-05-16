Football rumours: Arsenal preparing £90million swoop for West Ham’s Declan Rice

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Arsenal are about to open talks with West Ham over a £90million swoop for their captain Declan Rice, the Daily Mail says. The 24-year-old England midfielder is the Gunners’ priority and they are ready to break their transfer record for him.

Ruben Neves has reportedly been attracting interest from Barcelona (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Telegraph reports that Wolves will demand £45 million for Barcelona target Ruben Neves. The Spanish giants have long been admirers of the 26-year-old and are now preparing to make a move but will have to pay a significant fee to end the Portugal midfielder’s six-year spell at Molineux.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are keen on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield this summer, the Mail writes. The 23-year-old England international is expected to be part of an extensive Stamford Bridge clear-out.

And the Manchester Evening News says Phil Jones, 31, and Axel Tuanzebe, 25, are expected to be among the Manchester United players released in the summer. The two centre-backs are rumoured to be among the five high-profile departures.

Social media round-up

Kim Min-Jae, on Manchester United list since December — but nothing is agreed or decided at this stage. 🔴🇰🇷 #MUFC The release clause will only be valid in July, Man United are interested while Napoli are still offering Kim a new deal. https://t.co/i1ZItznfmE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Roy Hodgson set to stay on as Crystal Palace manager as he closes in on deal | @davekidd_ https://t.co/ocxmxE9OGU pic.twitter.com/xVMNB5Ttva — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 15, 2023

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva: Le Parisien reports that the 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder is Paris St Germain’s top target as they look to bring him in to replace Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Sky Sports Germany says Newcastle’s interest in the 22-year-old Hungary midfielder has intensified in recent weeks. He has a 70 million euro (£60.9m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.