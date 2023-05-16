Hamilton chief warns ‘vile abusive comments’ towards staff will not be tolerated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton chief warns ‘vile abusive comments’ towards staff will not be tolerated

By Press Association
Hamilton have issued a warning to fans (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland has warned a section of supporters that “vile abusive comments” towards management and board members will not be tolerated by the club.

Accies boss John Rankin claimed on Saturday that a fan had been “derogatory towards my wife and my children” at a time when the team trailed Alloa 3-0 on aggregate in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg, before Hamilton fought back to win 5-3 over the two legs.

Maitland issued a statement ahead of Wednesday’s play-off final first leg away to Lanarkshire rivals Airdrie in which he stressed that anyone who “crosses the line of acceptability” with their language is not welcome to attend matches.

“In my role as the chairman of the club, I feel the highs and lows of all Accies supporters and fully understand the frustrations of the last few seasons when we haven’t reached the standards expected from our club,” said Maitland.

“I also understand the need on occasions to vent that frustration – however there is a line where the expression of that frustration becomes intolerable and totally unacceptable, and we reached that on Saturday afternoon.

“Several supporters shouted vile abusive comments to our management team and directors that were disgusting and unacceptable in any environment at any time, never mind a football match where families and young kids are present.

“We are working to identify those responsible for this hate crime and these so-called supporters will receive the banning order they deserve from all football matches.

“I have consistently tried to engage with unhappy supporters, even in difficult times, to listen to their concerns and provide a balanced and fair view whenever possible but there is now a section of fans who are no longer worthy of any exchange of views.

“We all feel the passion of being a supporter and have experienced days when you understandably express your frustrations or disappointment towards players, management, and directors when things are going horribly wrong but there must be a control mechanism in place to stop that from crossing the line of acceptability.

“If you personally are unable to control that emotion or feel the need to be overtly abusive, then please don’t come to the games – you’re not welcome.”

Accies finished second bottom of the cinch Championship and must defeat League One promotion hopefuls Airdrie over two legs to retain their second-tier status.

