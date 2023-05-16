In-stadium announcements on VAR rulings could be approved in leagues by year-end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

In-stadium announcements on VAR rulings could be approved in leagues by year-end

By Press Association
Leagues around the world could be given the green light to trial in-stadium announcements by referees after VAR reviews before the end of the year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leagues around the world could be given the green light to trial referees making in-stadium announcements to explain decisions after VAR reviews before the end of the year, but broadcasting live discussions on decisions looks less likely, the PA news agency understands.

Referees’ chief Howard Webb talked through selected audio clips from incidents in this season’s Premier League during Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme, as part of a drive from Professional Game Match Officials Limited for greater transparency and to “draw back the curtain” on the work of referees and VARs.

Monday night’s review could become a much more regular feature in the English game next term, but one question Webb repeatedly faced on
Monday night and in subsequent interviews is why the conversations between on-pitch officials and VARs cannot be transmitted live.

Webb correctly points out the laws of the game do not allow it. An application to trial live communications from referees in this season’s Coupe de France final and the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season was refused last month by the game’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board.

PA understands any trial of the communication between on-field officials and VARs is unlikely to be considered for the time being, partly because of concerns raised by the refereeing community at international level.

Those concerns centre around how such conversations could be standardised, when referees communicate in different ways to their on-pitch assistants and to VARs, and the effect it may have on how referees behave, and the questions they ask of VARs and their assistants.

However, there is a high level of interest from associations and leagues around the world in giving referees the ability to explain their final decision after a VAR check to the crowd in the stadium, and to television and radio audiences.

The sport’s world governing body FIFA was given the go-ahead for a 12-month trial in its competitions at the start of the year, beginning with the Club World Cup in Morocco in February and continuing with the men’s Under-20 World Cup and the Women’s World Cup this summer.

FIFA was chosen first because it is responsible for VAR operations and communication, and the 12-month period is seen as a chance to work out how it could operate in practice and develop common standards.

Also, its competitions are international, where communication is especially challenging, with the thought being the trial could help iron out some of those issues.

But if the standards and guidelines are well developed by the end of the Women’s World Cup this summer, a decision to approve trials in other leagues around the world could be taken at the IFAB annual business meeting, likely to be held in December.

It is unlikely the Premier League, which is understood to be monitoring the FIFA trial, would want to start anything mid-season, so the English top flight may not introduce this method of communication until the 2024-25 campaign at the earliest.

But competitions running within a calendar year, such as Major League Soccer in the United States, which has expressed an interest in staging a trial, could start sooner.

