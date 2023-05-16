Man City remember club great as Real Madrid check in – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 16 2023, 5.59pm Share Man City remember club great as Real Madrid check in – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4397671/manchester-city-remember-a-legend-and-real-madrid-prepare-for-euro-showdown/ Copy Link Manchester City’s Pablo Zabaleta after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday May 16, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16. Football Pablo Zabaleta reminisced. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/LDFXfxOS0Y— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 16, 2023 Real Madrid were heading to Manchester to face his old team. 🕴️ Looking sharp!@Zegna | #RealMadridxZEGNA pic.twitter.com/1KwKG3SgS3— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2023 🔙🤩 Big #UCL nights… 🆚 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/Vp5OkLIwbE— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2023 Liverpool were still celebrating their win over Leicester. WWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/SHvXLLNjr1— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2023 😁✌️ pic.twitter.com/s32uh86ULl— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2023 The Reds were also looking back. After a nine-goal thriller, the treble was secured at the Westfalenstadion on this day in 2001 ✊ pic.twitter.com/Omj1aKm7RT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2023 Tyrone Mings and Aston Villa introduced the world to a special fan. Ok I wasn’t ready for this 🥹What a superhero Lucy is. Thank you to everyone who was a part of bringing this to life, memories to last a lifetime 💜 https://t.co/zIlzmuRXVv— Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) May 16, 2023 Manchester United announced they were heading to Scotland. 📣 Pre-season friendly announcement…🆚 @OL📍 Edinburgh, Scotland🗓️ Wednesday 19 July#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 16, 2023 Tottenham have been finalising their summer plans too. 🇹🇭 We are delighted to announce that our Men’s First Team will visit Bangkok to face Leicester City on Sunday 23 July during this summer’s Asia-Pacific Tour 2023.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2023 Inter Milan were getting ready for a huge Champions League derby. ONE MOMENT 🖤💙#ForzaInter #InterMilan #UCL pic.twitter.com/s2tGgt5RbR— Inter (@Inter) May 16, 2023 Tennis It’s all starting to come back to Serena. 2am pharmacy run for heating pad? ✔️I forgot about this #pregnancypains— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 16, 2023 Cricket KP protested his innocence. I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you – I WASN’T!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 16, 2023 Did Kohli pass the test? Trainer test. Basu sir – do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way , dk – 🤤 @DineshKarthik @basu2013 pic.twitter.com/bRVZO5BdTt— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2023 Cycling Geraint Thomas kept dry. Shame we won’t see this much today 🤣☔️👌 #Giro pic.twitter.com/BvS08zADQP— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) May 16, 2023 Athletics Katharine Merry cleared the garden. The back garden grass is very long .. I’m about to attack it .. but must collect the grass and garden footballs up first .. get it all clear ..What the heck!?21 .. pic.twitter.com/bs3M2QTKca— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) May 16, 2023 Boxing Nicola Adams reflected on a fun night out. This movie was so good 🍿🔥🔥 #TheLittleMermaid @Disneystudiosuk pic.twitter.com/i7ZjePf0Sv— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) May 16, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close