Max Kilsby's brace helps Annan to first-leg victory against Clyde By Press Association May 16 2023, 9.45pm

Max Kilsby scored twice as Annan beat Clyde 3-1 in the first leg of their cinch League One play-off final at Galabank.

Kilsby smashed in an 18th-minute opener from the left side of the box as his side continued the form that saw them thump Dumbarton 6-0 in the semi-final.

Clyde levelled in the 33rd minute when Euan Cameron fired in a low shot from the edge of the box, but Kilsby restored Annan's advantage with another long-range effort midway through the second half.

Clyde pressed to get back into the match but it was Annan who grabbed a potentially crucial third goal eight minutes from time when Benjamin Luissint turned the ball home from close range.

Dom Docherty also came close for Annan and Clyde defender Liam Scullion kicked off the line from a set-piece as the visitors retained a glimmer of hope going into Friday's second leg.