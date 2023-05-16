Luton reach play-off final with second-leg comeback against Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luton reach play-off final with second-leg comeback against Sunderland

By Press Association
Luton’s Tom Lockyer, right, celebrates his goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luton’s Tom Lockyer, right, celebrates his goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luton booked a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final with a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The Hatters delighted a noisy crowd at Kenilworth Road as first-half goals from defenders Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer gave them victory over the Wearsiders.

It proved enough for Rob Edwards’ team to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit and seal a 3-2 aggregate success.

A Wembley final against Coventry or Middlesbrough awaits on May 27, with Luton targeting a return to English top-flight football after a 31-year absence.

The Hatters got the breakthrough they needed in the 10th minute when Osho tapped home from close range after the visitors failed to clear a Jordan Clark corner.

Sunderland came close to an equaliser three minutes later when Pierre Ekwah saw a flicked effort from Patrick Roberts’ corner saved by Ethan Horvath. The midfielder was sharpest to the rebound but his effort struck the woodwork and penalty appeals from the visitors came to nothing.

Luton came close to a second in the 22nd minute when Luke O’Nien cleared a Carlton Morris effort off the line after Anthony Patterson failed to hold Alfie Doughty’s cross.

The home side threatened again when Morris drew a full-length save from Patterson, who was relieved to see Lockyer’s header drop just wide of his post seconds later.

Morris fired just wide in the 38th minute following good work by Elijah Adebayo as the hosts sought to go ahead in the tie.

They did just that five minutes later when Lockyer took advantage of space to head Doughty’s cross past Patterson.

Morris had a great chance to make it 3-0 within 30 seconds of the restart when Patterson miskicked the ball to him, but the striker blazed over.

This was proving a game too far for a Sunderland side ravaged by injury, particularly in defence, in the closing stages of the campaign – although Aji Alese returned from injury as the game’s first substitute in the 58th minute.

The contest was becoming stretched and Alese produced a timely challenge soon after to deny Adebayo as he lined up a shot, before Roberts rounded off a promising run with a weak shot wide.

The same player fired over with 14 minutes remaining as the Black Cats, who finished 11 points behind their opponents, sought to take the game to extra time.

But they rarely looked like doing so, with Luton’s Cody Drameh the closest to scoring in the closing stages, firing wide of an empty goal in added time after Patterson had come up for a corner.

The final whistle signalled joyous celebrations from the majority of the 10,013 crowd, including a large-scale pitch invasion.

