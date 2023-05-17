On this day in 2013 – James Anderson takes 300th Test wicket to join elite club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013 – James Anderson takes 300th Test wicket to join elite club

By Press Association
England’s James Anderson (centre) celebrates taking his 300th Test wicket on May 17, 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
England’s James Anderson (centre) celebrates taking his 300th Test wicket on May 17, 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

James Anderson became just the fourth England player to take 300 Test wickets on this day in 2013.

Anderson reached the milestone when he had New Zealand opener Peter Fulton caught at second slip on day two of the first Investec Test at Lord’s.

That saw the 30-year-old paceman join Fred Trueman, Bob Willis and Ian Botham in an exclusive club among Englishmen.

After England had collapsed to 232 all out on the second afternoon of the Lord’s Test, losing their last six for 40, Anderson set about hunting the two wickets he needed to bring up the landmark.

The Lancastrian’s first success came with the final ball of his opening over, finding a little extra bounce on a slow pitch to have dangerous Kiwi opener Hamish Rutherford neatly caught at first slip by Alastair Cook.

England’s lynchpin fast bowler struck again, for the 300th time, when he had Fulton edging to second slip where Graeme Swann claimed a low catch, leaving the Black Caps seven for two.

Botham, part of the Sky Sports commentary team, said: “I am just enjoying the moment. It’s great for Jimmy. It’s something he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

“It’s just another little hurdle that he has gone past but there is loads more to come. He’s exceptional and he can go on if he keeps himself fit.”

James Anderson
James Anderson is still going strong at 40 (David Davies/PA)

Responding to the plaudits he received from Botham and Willis, Anderson said: “I don’t really know how I feel about that.

“It’s quite strange, guys who have done so much in the game and achieved so much – and I watched as a kid – come up and congratulate me on that sort of thing.

“I’m just delighted that I’ve got there, and hope there is plenty more left to come.”

A decade on and the evergreen Anderson is now England’s record wicket-taker with 685 Test scalps to his name.

That sees him sitting third in the all-time list, behind former spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800) and Australia’s Shane Warne (708), and the 40-year-old will be hoping to add to his tally during this summer’s Ashes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks