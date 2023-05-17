Football rumours: Bayern Munich willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Bayern Munich willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer

By Press Association
Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer (Adam Davy/PA Images).

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer after only one season at the club according to The Times. The 31-year-old forward has struggled for game time since his £28 million move from Liverpool last summer. He was fined last month after a dressing-room fight with team-mate Leroy Sane following the Champions League quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

Meanwhile Feyenoord are preparing to offer their manager Arne Slo a “bumper” new contract in a bid to hang onto the 44-year-old amid interest from Tottenham, the Daily Mail says. The paper adds that the Dutch club have opened talks with Slot over a new contract understood to be worth over £2.5million a season.

Chelsea v Arsenal – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks over a £13 million deal according to the Evening Standard (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks over the €15million (£13m) sale of midfielder Granit Xhaka, according to the Evening Standard. The 30-year-old was due to have one year left on his contract this summer.

And the Mail writes that Brighton are in the lead for the race for Liverpool midfielder James Milner. The 37-year-old is leaving Anfield at the end of this season and there are a number of offers on the table.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Kane: Foot Mercato reports Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has met the 29-year-old Tottenham striker’s representatives about the possibility of signing him.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (John Walton/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Sky Sports says Real Madrid want to sign the 24-year-old striker from PSG this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks