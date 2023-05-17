Sheffield Wednesday condemn racist abuse aimed at chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sheffield Wednesday condemn racist abuse aimed at chairman Dejphon Chansiri

By Press Association
Dejphon Chansiri suffered racist abuse after Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at Peterborough (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dejphon Chansiri suffered racist abuse after Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at Peterborough (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday have condemned racist abuse suffered by chairman Dejphon Chansiri in the wake of the club’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final defeat at Peterborough last Friday.

Wednesday have already issued an immediate ban against the person who racially abused manager Darren Moore following the 4-0 loss at London Road and have insisted they will do the same again following this incident.

They said in a statement: “Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was subject to a disgraceful racist comment on a social media platform this week following the Owls’ game at Peterborough on Friday evening.

“It has since come to light that a similar appalling racist post was made in the direction of our chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

“This incident is also in the hands of the authorities and the individual responsible will be subject to the same consequences.

“We are fully conversant with the emotions stirred by football and the immediacy of social media platforms.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has also been targeted with racist abuse (Mike Egerton/PA)

“However, when comments cross the line of moral decency and indeed the law, this will not be tolerated.

“We stand together with our chairman, manager and society as one in condemning all forms of discrimination and will continue taking every step possible to stamp out this wholly unacceptable behaviour.”

The Owls, whose 96 points in the regular League One campaign was a club record but only good enough to see them finish third, will try to salvage their promotion hopes in Thursday’s second leg at Hillsborough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks