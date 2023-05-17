Hearts midfielder Peter Haring wins appeal against St Mirren sending-off

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts have been successful in their appeal against Peter Haring’s sending-off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

The Scottish Football Association has downgraded the Austrian midfielder’s red card to a yellow following a tribunal hearing at Hampden on Wednesday.

Haring will now be available for Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

The 29-year-old was sent off by referee David Dickinson after bringing down St Mirren midfielder Mark O’Hara midway through the second half of last weekend’s match. The Jambos lodged their appeal on Monday.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith said after the match: “I thought it was a foul to stop the game from a counter-attack. It was right in front of me, I didn’t think it was aggressive or even the speed I don’t think is excessive.”

Haring is the second Premiership player in the space of a month to have their red card retrospectively downgraded after Hibernian midfielder James Jeggo was also successful with an appeal following his recent dismissal against St Johnstone.