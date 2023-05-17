Strengths and weaknesses of Champions League finalists Inter Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strengths and weaknesses of Champions League finalists Inter Milan

By Press Association
Inter Milan players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semi-final second leg (Luca Bruno/AP)
Inter Milan players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semi-final second leg (Luca Bruno/AP)

Inter Milan reached the Champions League final by defeating city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate.

The Nerazzurri, who will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10, were the last Italian club to win the competition, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 under Jose Mourinho in the 2010 final.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Serie A side.

Strengths

Dogged defence

Inter’s progression to the showpiece match at the Ataturk Stadium owes a lot to a stingy defence. Simone Inzaghi’s combative team emerged from a group containing Bayern Munich and Barcelona. They have kept a tournament-high eight clean sheets in their 12 matches, including five from six in the knockout stages, with goalkeeper Andre Onana a star performer.

Lautaro Martinez

Italy Soccer Champions League
Lautaro Martinez celebrates after his goal at the San Siro on Tuesday evening (Luca Bruno/AP)

Argentinian World Cup winner Martinez has scored 20 times in Serie A this term – a tally bettered only by Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The 25-year-old, who is supported by experienced pair Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, has been prolific over the past four seasons. Ahead of the semi-final, he urged his club-mates to harness the unity which led to his country triumphing in Qatar.

Underdog status

Italy Soccer Champions League
Simone Inzaghi was tasked in summer 2021 with reaching the last 16 of the Champions League (Luca Bruno/AP)

Inzaghi revealed his remit was to reach the last 16 of the Champions League when he was appointed in the summer of 2021. He satisfied that target last term before exceeding expectations this season. Whether they face Real or City in the final, their opponents will be overwhelming favourites and under greater pressure to deliver. Inter can use that situation to their advantage.

Weaknesses

Inconsistency

Despite their impressive run in Europe, Inter have endured a mixed domestic campaign and sit 17 points adrift of runaway Serie A champions Napoli. Their current position of third place owes a lot to an ongoing five-match winning run. Inzaghi’s men have lost almost a third of their league games this term – 11 of 35 – but have benefitted from keeping draws – three – to a minimum.

Unfamiliar territory

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Real Madrid have won the European Cup 14 times (Adam Davy/PA)

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti, who captained the club to glory 13 years ago, said he would prefer to avoid 14-time winners Real in the final as “this competition seems made for them”. His comments underlined Inter’s lack of recent big-game European experience. Since lifting the trophy in 2010, they have progressed beyond the group stage just four times – a record in stark contrast to those of Real and 2021 finalists City.

Lack of attacking width?

Inzaghi has developed a well-balanced side operating in a 3-5-2 system, bucking modern trends by playing with two strikers. The formation allows the 47-year-old to make the most of his four forwards – Martinez, Lukaku, Joaquin Correa and Dzeko. Yet the reliance on wing-backs alone to provide width in attacking areas can lead to play becoming concentrated in the centre of the pitch and make it difficult to break down opponents.

