Ashley Barnes to join Norwich after Burnley exit

By Press Association
Ashley Barnes was out of contract having left Burnley at the end of the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ashley Barnes will join Norwich on a two-year deal after leaving Burnley.

Barnes, 33, will move to Carrow Road from July 1 having helped the Clarets win promotion back to the Premier League as they secured the Sky Bet Championship title.

The veteran forward joined Burnley from Brighton in 2014 and went on to make 293 appearances, scoring 55 goals.

After his Burnley contract was not renewed, Barnes will continue his career in Norfolk as David Wagner’s squad look to mount their own successful promotion campaign having faded to finish 13th this season.

“I think the ambition to get back into the Premier League was the main thing,” Barnes said on the Norwich club website.

“The conversations I had (with sporting director Stuart Webber and David Wagner) were brilliant.

“They showed me how they wanted me to play and how they want me to fit in to the group and I’m happy to totally push us forward and try to get us promoted next season.”

Canaries head coach Wagner believes Barnes’ experience can help galvanise the squad, with several players having departed at the end of the season including forward Teemu Pukki.

“Ashley is a player I have come across on a number of occasions and he knows exactly what it takes to be successful in this league,” said Wagner, who took over in January following the departure of Dean Smith.

“It was very clear from our conversations that he has a real hunger and desire to continue to perform at the highest level.

“It was a feeling that we both have, the determination to do whatever it takes to win football games.”

