Barry Robson will make late decision on Luis Lopes’ fitness for Hearts clash

Barry Robson plans to give Aberdeen talisman Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes until the last minute to prove his fitness for Saturday’s third-place shootout with Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 18-goal striker went off with a muscle injury in last weekend’s goalless draw against Hibernian.

Robson gave little away with regard to Duk’s availability this weekend when he faced the media on Wednesday.

“We’ve not got anyone definitely out,” he said. “I want to give every player every opportunity to get back for the weekend so we’ll see how we go with that.

“We’re taking it 24 hours at a time at the minute. I’m sure Hearts will have players the exact same as that. All teams will have players with niggles or slight niggles.

“We’ll sit down on Friday and find out where we are with Duk and a couple of others. We’ll see where we are with that but we’ve got to give it every opportunity to get everyone fit and available.”

Robson revealed that Ross McCrorie, who has missed the last two games through injury, is making good progress in his recovery.

“100 per cent,” he said when asked if he is likely to play again this season. “I’m looking forward to having him back. He’s not far away.

“He did 100 per cent on the training pitch there today. He’ll be back sooner rather than later. We can’t make a decision about the weekend yet but the way he’s going, he’s ahead of schedule.”

Aberdeen can all but secure third place in the cinch Premiership and likely European group-stage football next term if they win at Tynecastle on Saturday. The Dons are five points clear of the Jambos – and six ahead of Hibernian – with three games remaining.

“It’s another big game, we know that,” said the Aberdeen boss. “When you’re at a club like Aberdeen, they’re all big games. That’s why we’re here. We enjoy it.

“Pressure is a good thing, it makes you play. We’re under pressure, they’re under pressure. Just go and enjoy the game.

“Would I rather be in our position than Hearts? Yes. We need to go and play well to get a result down there because they’ve got some terrific players and they’ll have their fans behind them.

“I loved going to Tynecastle as a player, it’s a great place to go and play. The players are really looking forward to it. What a good game. That’s what we’re here for.

“We’ve turned our away form around and we’re in a good place, so we’re looking forward to it.”