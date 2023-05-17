Fit-again Jonny Bairstow ‘buzzing’ to return to England squad after ‘dark times’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fit-again Jonny Bairstow ‘buzzing’ to return to England squad after ‘dark times’

By Press Association
Jonny Bairstow is back in the England squad (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jonny Bairstow is back in the England squad (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

England’s Jonny Bairstow is happy to be emerging from “dark times”, revealing the freak accident which left him with a badly broken leg had him wondering if he would ever walk properly or play cricket again.

Bairstow was in the form of his life last year, hammering four magnificent hundreds against New Zealand and India, when a nasty fall on a golf course left him with three fractures in his left fibula, a dislocated ankle and damaged ligaments.

An extensive period of convalescence and rehabilitation saw him miss the final Test of his golden summer, red-ball tours of Pakistan and New Zealand and a place in England’s triumphant T20 World Cup team.

Now, having successfully returned to action for Yorkshire, the 33-year-old has been recalled for next month’s Lord’s clash against Ireland and is primed for a major role as wicketkeeper-batter in a hotly-anticipated Ashes.

Jonny Bairstow is back with England after a tough road to recovery.
Jonny Bairstow is back with England after a tough road to recovery (Handout/CSM)

And while that prospect leaves him bursting with enthusiasm for the months ahead, he admits to some tough moments on the road to recovery.

Reflecting on the moment a phone call from Test coach Brendon McCullum confirmed his England comeback, Bairstow said: “I was buzzing. There’s been some dark times this winter and it’s been tough, so to get that call after all the emotions you go through…there’s a huge amount of pride.

“There’s naturally been a few lows. You wonder whether or not you’ll be able to walk again, jog again, run again, play cricket again. Absolutely, those things do go through your mind and it depends how long you think about them.

“You’ll know from riding your bike, if you fall off and have an injury you think about that the first time you get back on it, because you’ve got bad memories of doing it. You wonder, is it going to feel the same?”

Bairstow had some of those worries when he made a low-key return to the field for Yorkshire’s second XI last month, eight months on from his previous appearance in a thrilling Test win over South Africa.

The occasion might have been considerably smaller, but Bairstow’s butterflies could only be relieved by a quick single that got him back in the business of scoring runs and gave his leg a competitive workout over 22 yards.

“It was actually quite nerve-wracking. It took me back to when I was 16, playing in the second team and making my debut,” he said at the launch of Radox’s official partnership with England cricket.

“I just wanted to get off the mark. Naturally you’re like ‘how are you going to react?’ but I knocked one and said “right, run!’. After that, you settle down, you settle into your rhythm and it’s been fine.

“Everyone plays with niggles. If you play sport for long enough, you’re going to have a few sore bits. You grit your teeth, you crack on.”

While the return of a fit-again Bairstow was never in doubt given his heroics in 2022, the decision to bring him back as keeper in favour of the blameless Ben Foakes was a tougher call.

Having starred as a specialist number five last summer he will now slot back in at seven, the latest positional change in a career full of them.

But it is a role he knows well. Back in 2016 he scored his maiden century from seven in Cape Town, kicking on with his most productive ever year with the bat.

“That was an amazing year, 1,400 runs and 70 dismissals – that was very special, keeping and batting,” he recalled, selling himself 70 runs short.

“They’re the things you draw upon when people ask if you can do it, absolutely, there’s past history.”

Bairstow credits Adam Gilchrist with setting the bar for wicketkeeper-batters.
Bairstow credits Adam Gilchrist, pictured, with setting the bar for wicketkeeper-batters (Gareth Copley/PA)

He was also happy to namecheck a couple of modern greats who have performed double duty with aplomb, including someone with serious Ashes pedigree.

“Someone like Adam Gilchrist changed the way keeper-batsmen were viewed,” he said.

“He wasn’t the best keeper in Australia – he was the best keeper-batter in Australia, then won games of cricket for Australia on the back of how he went and played.

“And MS Dhoni… you can go through the whole world and look at people who are better keepers, better batters and it’s then a combined thing that comes into it.

“I don’t know whether it’s my favourite role. I just try and give it my all when I go out there and play for England. I’ve never changed that.”

