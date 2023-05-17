Eric Cantona to Joey Barton – the Premier League’s longest bans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eric Cantona to Joey Barton – the Premier League’s longest bans

By Press Association
Eric Cantona and Joey Barton (PA)
Eric Cantona and Joey Barton (PA)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from football for eight months.

The England international’s punishment, which will see him banned until January, comes after he admitted 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other Premier League players who have been handed lengthy bans.

Joey Barton – 13 months

Joey Barton in action for Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barton in action for Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

In April 2017, when he was playing for Burnley, Barton was suspended by the FA for 18 months for placing bets on 1,260 matches between March 2006 and May 2013.

Soon after, with the midfielder having been released by the Clarets, that was reduced on appeal to 13 months.

Abel Xavier – 12 months

Abel Xavier (left) in action for Middlesbrough against Xanthi (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Abel Xavier (left) failed a drugs test after a Middlesbrough UEFA Cup match in 2005 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Portugal defender received an 18 month-ban from UEFA in November 2005 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid following a match for Middlesbrough against Xanthi in the UEFA Cup.

The suspension was cut to a year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the summer of 2006 and Xavier resumed playing for Boro the following season.

Mark Bosnich – nine months

Mark Bosnich during a Chelsea training session (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Mark Bosnich during a Chelsea training session (Tom Hevezi/PA)

The FA gave Bosnich a nine-month suspension in April 2003 after he failed a drugs test for cocaine.

The former Australia goalkeeper was fired by Chelsea and lost his appeal against the ban.

Eric Cantona – eight months

Eric Cantona attacked a Crystal Palace fan in 1995 and was banned for eight matches
Eric Cantona attacked a Crystal Palace fan in 1995 and was banned for eight matches (PA Archive/PA)

In one of the most memorable incidents in English football, Eric Cantona kung-fu kicked a Crystal Palace supporter having just been sent off while playing for Manchester United in 1995.

The Frenchman admitted a criminal charge of assault, for which he was sentenced to community service, while also receiving a £30,000 fine and an eight-month ban by the FA.

Rio Ferdinand – eight months

Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand speaking at a press conference, at the Reebok Stadium, Bolton, after being banned for eight months, for missing a drugs test (Phil Noble/PA)
Rio Ferdinand was banned for eight months for missing a drugs test (Phil Noble/PA)

In December 2003, following a two-day FA disciplinary hearing, Ferdinand was banned for eight months for missing a drugs test in September of that year.

With an appeal failing, the suspension saw the centre-back sit out the remainder of Manchester United’s season and England’s Euro 2004 campaign.

