Incoming CEO James Bisgrove wants to make Rangers ‘dominant club in Scotland’

Incoming Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove is working on a plan that aims to make them the “dominant club in Scotland” and promised supporters transfer plans were reasonably advanced.

Commercial and marketing director Bisgrove will officially take over from Stewart Robertson on July 31 but is already working on a plan alongside recently-appointed chairman John Bennett and manager Michael Beale.

Beale is set for a major overhaul of his squad during his first close season in charge after ending the campaign without a trophy.

In an interview with Rangers TV, Bisgrove revealed the club had a clear strategy until 2025.

“Right across the club there are a number of objectives that underpin that but ultimately it’s about being successful as a football club and being the dominant club in Scotland,” he said.

Bisgrove added: “The manager has spoken about this summer being quite a transformational one for the squad and he has presented a very clear plan that is a body of work that’s taken place across many months, led by John Park the chief scout from a recruitment point of view, and presented a plan of what he wants the squad to look like next season.

“That plan is fully supported by the board and we are reasonably well advanced in a number of discussions that will underpin that plan in terms of player recruitment, and I think there will be some updates on that in due time.

“The plan Michael has presented to the board is a really exciting one in terms of the transformation of the team.

“There are various discussions and negotiations that are taking place but I think we are ahead of the game in terms of engaging in some of those conversations.

“And while the focus will be absolutely on recruitment we will also have an eye on player trading out because that’s important for the model and there are individuals and clubs we are talking to that may mean we see players going out as well as coming in.

“We will always take those decisions in the best interests of the club but ultimately this is about delivering on Michael’s plan for next season.”

Bisgrove is also focused on filling vacant leadership positions including academy director, sporting director, chief financial officer and a commercial and marketing director to replace himself.

“Some of those conversations have shown us how attractive Rangers are in the market and we are having some really, really interesting conversations and we will have some announcements that we will be able to make in the coming weeks,” he said.

Bisgrove promised to “engage frequently” with supporters and signalled that improved communication would also focus on stakeholders such as UEFA, other clubs in Scotland and the media.

“We want to build relationships and be visible and outward facing to make sure the brand of Rangers is portrayed in the best possible light,” he said.

He also revealed the club were looking into the feasibility of safe standing at Ibrox and said close to 45,000 season tickets and 2,000 hospitality packages had been renewed for next term.