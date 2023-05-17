Chelsea go top of WSL table after thrashing West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea go top of WSL table after thrashing West Ham

By Press Association
Chelsea produced an impressive display as they moved two points clear of Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea produced an impressive display as they moved two points clear of Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea coasted past West Ham 4-0 to move top of the Women’s Super League table.

Niamh Charles, making her 100th WSL appearance, put the Blues ahead in the 13th minute after Sam Kerr’s shot was blocked.

The FA Cup winners doubled their lead three minutes into the second half through Pernille Harder, who drilled her angled shot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea's Sophie Ingle celebrates scoring
Chelsea again impressed as they closed in on what would be a fourth straight league title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea wrapped up another impressive victory in the 65th minute when Magdalena Eriksson’s header from a corner was pushed onto the crossbar by Irons keeper Mackenzie Arnold and Sophie Ingle nodded in the rebound.

In stoppage time, substitute Erin Cuthbert fired in a fourth to cap another impressive display.

Emma Hayes’ side edge two points clear of Manchester United – runners-up at Wembley on Saturday – as they close in on what would be a fourth straight title, which could be confirmed this weekend should all results go their way.

Arsenal had earlier consolidated third place with a 4-1 win at Everton, where midfielder Lia Walti suffered an injury in the second half after being fouled by Aggie Beever-Jones who was sent off.

Caitlin Foord, making her first start since recovering from a hamstring injury, fired the Gunners in front after 29 minutes when she converted a cross from full-back Noelle Maritz.

Arsenal captain Katie McCabe doubled the lead with a long-range effort before Australian Foord grabbed a second, nodding in a rebound after Stina Blackstenius’ header was saved.

Lotte Wubben-Moy headed in a fourth just before the break from Frida Maanum’s free-kick.

Arsenal were dealt another injury concern in the second half.

Midfielder Walti was brought down just inside the penalty area by Everton forward Beever-Jones, shown a straight red card for the late challenge, and had to be taken off on a stretcher with what looked an ankle problem.

Katja Snoeijs headed in a late consolation for Everton, who suffered another heavy defeat following a 7-0 thrashing by Chelsea.

Jonas Eidevall’s side, meanwhile, sit three points clear of Manchester City in third place with Champions League qualification in their own hands heading into the final two matches.

