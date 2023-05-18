John McGinn targeting better days with Scotland after winning best player award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John McGinn targeting better days with Scotland after winning best player award

By Press Association
John McGinn is the SFWA Scotland men’s player of the year (Aston Villa/handout)
John McGinn is the SFWA Scotland men’s player of the year (Aston Villa/handout)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn believes they have learned from past mistakes as they prepare for this summer’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Steve Clarke’s men are looking to build on a flying start to their qualifying campaign after beating Cyprus and Spain in their opening fixtures. Scotland play Norway in Oslo on June 17 before hosting Georgia at Hampden three days later.

Last June Scotland missed out on a World Cup place when they lost at home to Ukraine in the play-offs, before suffering a 3-0 Nations League defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

They did comfortably beat Armenia twice in the same camp and ultimately won their Nations League group but they are looking to improve their preparations for the latest post-season schedule.

Aston Villa captain McGinn, who has been voted the William Hill men’s international player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for a fourth consecutive season, said: “It was a completely unusual experience for all of us having such an important game and the gap in between. We didn’t do a training camp last year so this year we are doing it.

“We don’t know if that’s going to bring a change but that is something we have to try and address. We’re more than happy to do that, train away, keep ourselves fit and give ourselves the best possible chance of winning these two games.

“Whether that would have changed the result last year, I don’t know. But that’s the sign of the growth of the squad, not only us on the park. Off the park we’re learning from our mistakes. That’s us coming together.”

Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir won the Glen’s SFWA women’s international player of the year award.

The 27-year-old marked her 98th cap for Scotland with a goal in the 4-0 win at home to Costa Rica in April.

Weir said: “I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and I’m really proud to accept the award. I’d like to thank my team-mates and the staff I work with throughout the season.”

