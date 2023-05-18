David Seaman says Mikel Arteta is doing ‘an amazing job’ with Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Seaman hailed “amazing” Mikel Arteta for Arsenal’s transformation which has seen them rival Manchester City at the top of the Premier League this season.

The Gunners will play in the Champions League next year for the first time since 2016-17 after an impressive campaign which saw them lead the title race until recent weeks.

And the former Arsenal and England goalkeeper commended the Spanish manager for his impact, despite it being his first managerial role, as he called for his former side to take further steps towards their long-term ambitions of silverware next season.

Mikel Arteta has won four manager of the month awards this season in the Premier League (Nigel French/PA)



“It’s his first job, he’s doing an amazing job and it’s a massive job but he’s making it work,” Seaman told the PA news agency.

“It’s all down to Arteta, the way he’s got the lads playing, believing, the demands he makes on them, that’s what ends up being put out on the pitch.

“The process that Arteta goes on about is now really showing through. Even before when he was talking about the process when he first got there, people were questioning that because the performances were not the best but I see what Mikel does on the training field and I see the enthusiasm and his amazing coaching.

“Arsenal will judge him on his Champions League performances but I’m hoping for silverware, that’s the ultimate game, that’s where the club needs to be, back into the frame of winning silverware.”

Arteta joined Arsenal in 2019 and led the club to FA Cup glory in 2020, before masterminding consistent improvement in their league positions over the last three seasons – they finished eighth in 2020-21, fifth the following season and are currently second.

Seaman believes the hard-working culture Arteta has instilled is behind the improved performances his young squad have produced this season.

David Seaman will be England’s goalkeeper coach at Soccer Aid in June (Ian Walton/Unicef UK)



The 59-year-old who will also be goalkeeper coach for the England team in this year’s Soccer Aid, added: “He’s doing his first job really well and he’s getting the best out of the team, his coaching team and all the people at the training ground, they all totally respect him.



“Not only is he a great manager, he’s a gent as well, he’s a great bloke. I know I’m waxing lyrical about him but he’s a nice guy and everybody around the training ground knows that and they all want to do the best for him.



Arsenal’s form dwindled in recent months, they have lost top spot to treble-chasing Manchester City as a result of just two wins in seven matches.

Although the Gunners’ chances of winning their first league title since 2004 have faded, their former goalkeeper is delighted with his former side’s development this year.

He said: “I’m massively proud (of Arsenal), second in the Premier League is another huge improvement on the last few seasons and we’ve got to take that into next season.”



Seaman, who won three league championships, four FA Cups, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup during his 13-year career with the club, added: “Arsenal can now contend, it’s been a long time since they’ve been able to do that.”



