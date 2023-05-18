Manchester City celebrate big Champions League win – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

Manchester City celebrated their win over Real Madrid.

A word from Bernardo! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jSlOVW2E83 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023

WE’RE MANCHESTER CITY, ON OUR WAY TO ISTANBUL!💙 pic.twitter.com/HW2JvbpzME — Sergio Gómez (@sergiogm_10) May 17, 2023

Champions league final! Wow I love this team 💙💙 Cmon CITEHHHHH what a night man 💙 pic.twitter.com/qex91F5hii — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 17, 2023

Istanbul it is! 😜 pic.twitter.com/G9wlK1aTeV — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) May 18, 2023

Leicester remembered a big day in their history.

David Beckham looked back on his final match.

Darwin Nunez donned Liverpool’s new kit.

The new red ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lEbro999f9 — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) May 18, 2023

Tennis

Roger Federer went to Africa.

A glimpse into our wonderful trip to Lesotho📚🇱🇸🫶 @rogerfedererfdn pic.twitter.com/VgdZkbBpJL — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 18, 2023

Golf

Shane Lowry had time to kill when the start of the US PGA Championship was delayed due to frost.