Manchester City celebrate big Champions League win – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association May 18 2023, 6.02pm Share Manchester City celebrate big Champions League win – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4404904/manchester-city-celebrate-big-champions-league-win-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Manchester City beat real Madrid (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18. Football Manchester City celebrated their win over Real Madrid. 💙 https://t.co/4538v1xqDF— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023 A word from Bernardo! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jSlOVW2E83— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023 #UCL FINALISTS! 💙 pic.twitter.com/UzAjYB63xN— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023 WE’RE MANCHESTER CITY, ON OUR WAY TO ISTANBUL!💙 pic.twitter.com/HW2JvbpzME— Sergio Gómez (@sergiogm_10) May 17, 2023 Champions league final! Wow I love this team 💙💙 Cmon CITEHHHHH what a night man 💙 pic.twitter.com/qex91F5hii— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 17, 2023 Next stop Istanbul 💙🤲🏼 #alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/oWzvFNXOpb— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 17, 2023 Istanbul it is! 😜 pic.twitter.com/G9wlK1aTeV— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) May 18, 2023 Leicester remembered a big day in their history. Signed #OnThisDay in 2012, Jamie Vardy 🐐 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rHrtqUVvoT— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 18, 2023 David Beckham looked back on his final match. Darwin Nunez donned Liverpool’s new kit. The new red ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lEbro999f9— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) May 18, 2023 Tennis Roger Federer went to Africa. A glimpse into our wonderful trip to Lesotho📚🇱🇸🫶 @rogerfedererfdn pic.twitter.com/VgdZkbBpJL— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 18, 2023 Golf Shane Lowry had time to kill when the start of the US PGA Championship was delayed due to frost. Chilly morning @Offaly_GAA @PGAChampionship ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MsTUzUMj8Z— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) May 18, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close