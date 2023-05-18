Nico Denz sprints to stage 12 win in Giro as Geraint Thomas retains narrow lead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Germany’s Nico Denz won stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia in Rivoli after outsprinting Latvia’s Toms Skujins to the finish line as Geraint Thomas remained as overall leader.

Denz had too much power for his rival at the end of the mainly flat 185-kilometre stage, which started in Bra, after the pair formed part of a five-man breakaway with 92km to go.

BORA-hansgrohe rider Denz, Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Australia’s Sebastian Berwick, who finished third, had pulled clear of the leading group, together with Italy’s Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project Bardiani).

After a long breakaway, today's last kilometre is a no-holds-barred three-man fight 💨 🔻 Dopo una lunga fuga l’ultimo km di oggi è una lotta a tre senza esclusione di colpi 💨🔻@Expo2030Roma #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/s4oa3TNPQ0 — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 18, 2023

Tonelli fell away with 32km to go but held on to finish fourth, while Giro leader Thomas came home safely in the peloton to maintain his two-second lead over Primoz Roglic in the general classification.

Denz said after his first Grand Tour stage win: “It’s really big for me. I’m super proud. I was not supposed to be in the break. It was up to Patrick Konrad and Bob Jungels.

“But Bob said he wasn’t at his best and he preferred to save energy to help Lennard Kamna (on Friday) so I had to replace him at the front.

“When I looked around me in the breakaway there were only monsters. Cooperation in the breakaway was very bad, then I found myself at the front on the last climb. Then I knew the finale. I had it in my mind. So I could sprint the way I wanted.”

🎙️🗣️ "It was a solid day and a tough start but the boys did really well to control it."@GeraintThomas86 was full of praise for his Grenadiers teammates on stage 12. Tomorrow: the mountains! 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/Cj1oxyNFSQ — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 18, 2023

Thomas took the leaders’ pink jersey after the withdrawal of race leader Remco Evenepoel due to a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider made no bid to impact on the breakaway group, which did not include any general classification contenders, and was grateful for the support of his team-mates.

Thomas said: “Obviously Pavel Sivakov rode very well today despite his crash yesterday.

“He’s definitely in a good shape. Hopefully it’s all good tomorrow in Switzerland and I can defend the Maglia Rosa the same way I won the Tour de Suisse before.”