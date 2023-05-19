Manchester United bidder ‘now the second-richest person in the UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United bidder ‘now the second-richest person in the UK’

By Press Association
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s personal wealth is now estimated at just under £30billion in the Sunday Times Rich List, with the businessman looking to buy Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s personal wealth is now estimated at just under £30billion in the Sunday Times Rich List, with the businessman looking to buy Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now the second-richest person in the UK according to the Sunday Times Rich List, with the list’s compilers placing his wealth at almost £30billion.

Ratcliffe, the chief executive of the INEOS chemicals company, has bid to take a controlling stake in United.

He faces competition from Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, who made an improved fourth bid to buy 100 per cent of the club earlier this week.

Ratcliffe pictured on a visit to Old Trafford in March
Ratcliffe pictured on a visit to Old Trafford in March (Peter Byrne/PA)

That move was interpreted as an attempt to seize the initiative from Ratcliffe, whose bid is reported to be structured to allow two members of the Glazer family which currently owns the club to keep a combined 20 per cent stake.

Ratcliffe, born in Failsworth in Greater Manchester, was ranked 27th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated wealth of £6.075bn, but has jumped up to second in the 2023 list with wealth now believed to be £29.688bn, an increase of almost 400 per cent in 12 months.

Robert Watts, the compiler of the Rich List, told PA: “This year we have new information about the full scale of INEOS’ profits and that has made us confident that INEOS is now worth at least £40bn.

“We have also learned more about the personal assets that Jim has accumulated over the past 25 years.”

Ratcliffe topped the Rich List in 2018 when his personal wealth was estimated at £21.05bn.

INEOS already owns French club Nice and Swiss side Lausanne.

The Reuben family, which includes Jamie Reuben who bought a minority stake as part of the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, drops from third to fourth on the list despite their overall fortune increasing by £2.134bn to £24.399bn.

The Coates family, which founded the bet365 betting company and owns Championship club Stoke, remains 16th in the list with a combined fortune of £8.795bn, an increase of £158million compared to 2022.

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is no longer on the Rich List
Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is no longer on the Rich List (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich dropped off the list altogether, having been in 28th place last year.

The list compilers believe his fortune remains largely intact despite sanctions imposed by the UK and other governments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but he is not on the 2023 list because he does not have British citizenship or live in the UK.

The Sunday Times identified golfer Rory McIlroy as the richest active UK sportsman with a fortune of £200m.

Also contained within its list of the wealthiest 35 people under the age of 35 were boxer Anthony Joshua (£150m) plus footballers Gareth Bale (£70m), Raheem Sterling (£61m) and Harry Kane (£51m).

