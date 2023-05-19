Football rumours: Manchester United ‘shock contender’ to sign Sadio Mane

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Manchester United have emerged as a “shock contender” to sign ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane, the Daily Mail says. The 31-year-old forward only joined Bayern Munich last summer in a £27.4million deal but after a troubled debut season which saw Mane involved in a post-match altercation with Leroy Sane, the Bundesliga club are looking to offload the winger.

The Evening Standard says the Red Devils are also among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch Gent striker Gift Orban. It adds that Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham are also keen on the 20-year-old.

France’s Adrien Rabiot (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gossip surrounding United’s summer transfer plans is also featured in the Daily Mirror, with it reporting that both Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, and Napoli’s defender Kim Min-jae, 26, are on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are monitoring Brighton’s Argentina World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, 24, and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, 21.

Social media round-up

Tottenham will decide on new director in the next days — then it will be time to advance in talks for new head coach. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Understand Johannes Spors is no longer in talks with Tottenham due to different vision of director role. Tim Steidten, one of the 3 names in the list. pic.twitter.com/XYifZtTXfX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2023

No Borussia Dortmund or any other club in the race for Granit Xhaka at this stage. It’s only Bayer Leverkusen — and deal is very, very advanced. 🚨⚪️ #AFC The agreement between Arsenal and Leverkusen is at final stages for €15m fee — waiting on next steps to get it done. pic.twitter.com/TSWy9sWH9p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

Players to watch

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol (Tim Goode/PA)

Josko Gvardiol: The Daily Mail reports Manchester City are interested in signing the 21-year-old RB Leipzig and Croatia defender with the German club asking for £85m.

Simon Adingra : 90min says Brighton’s 21-year-old winger is wanted by clubs in Germany and France following a successful loan in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.