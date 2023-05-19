Owen Bailey hails ‘unbelievable’ feat ahead of Gateshead’s first FA Trophy final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Bailey hails ‘unbelievable’ feat ahead of Gateshead’s first FA Trophy final

By Press Association
Gateshead’s Owen Bailey (centre) believes reaching the FA Trophy final is an “unbelievable achievement” (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gateshead midfielder Owen Bailey has described reaching the FA Trophy final as an “unbelievable achievement” as his side prepare to face Halifax at Wembley on Sunday.

The Heed beat Barnet 4-1 on penalties after drawing 3-3  – the Bees fighting back from 3-0 down after 37 minutes – in a dramatic semi-final last month to reach their first-ever FA Trophy final.

Their cup run has come alongside a fantastic turnaround in the National League, which saw Gateshead lingering above the drop zone in February before recovering to finish 14th.

Relegation fears were eased during a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and Bailey praised a “monumental effort” after a resurgence in the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old told the PA news agency: “We brought a few lads in on loan, we had a few lads back from injury, we changed a bit of the shape and the way we played. We simplified everything and we went into so much detail, but we always do that.

“It wasn’t a real surprise to me, just for whatever reason it seemed to finally click and we’re on a really good run which has ultimately kept us in the league.

“It was a massive credit to the management and the players because we all came together and we weren’t going to accept getting relegated, so it was a monumental effort and it’s really positive for next year.”

Gateshead’s attention is now focused on Sunday’s final against a Halifax team who finished two points above them in the National League in 11th.

The Heed’s route to Wembley has been far from comfortable, requiring penalty shoot-outs in both the quarter and semi-finals, but Bailey believes the competition has been hugely beneficial for the team during the rough patches this season.

“The Trophy’s been something we’ve used for momentum to be honest,” he added.

“There’s been times where we’ve been so down, had bad results in the league, and when you’re in the bottom four and you can’t get out it’s so mentally draining because you think you’re doing everything you can to get out of there but nothing’s working.

“To have the Trophy alongside and totally focus on that game and have no bearing on the league, it’s really important to switch off from the league for a bit and it’s definitely helped along the way.

“It still is a thing for the lads who’ve been here from the start and aren’t cup-tied to have a lot of pride in, because there’s been times we’ve cobbled a team together and had to rely on the under-19s.”

“I know all the lads who are involved in it take a lot of pride in the fact that we might only have 13 or 14 players available, but we’ve got to the final and I think it’s an unbelievable achievement to be honest.”

