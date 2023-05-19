Hope Powell joins England backroom staff for men’s Under-20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hope Powell joins England backroom staff for men’s Under-20 World Cup

By Press Association
Hope Powell will serve as a technical advisor to the England Under-20 men’s coaching team at the World Cup in Argentina (Nigel French/PA)
Hope Powell has joined the England backroom staff for the men’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, the Football Association has announced.

Powell, who was head coach of the senior England women’s team between 1998 and 2013 and was more recently in charge at Brighton, will serve as a technical advisor to Ian Foster and his coaching team.

The 56-year-old also coached the Great Britain women’s team at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

She led the Lionesses to the 2009 European Championship final and coached the team at two World Cups.

Powell’s appointment is supported by the England Elite Coach Programme, a partnership between the FA and the players’ union, the Professional Footballers’ Association. The aim of the programme is to support individuals from under-represented groups to work with the England national teams.

Young Lions head coach Foster said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to bring Hope on board for our FIFA Men’s U20 World Cup as technical advisor.

“I’ve known Hope since 2014 when we completed our LMA Diploma together. Her vast experience of international football and the knowledge she has from working with FIFA will be invaluable to us.”

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday.

