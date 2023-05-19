Gareth Southgate celebrates a ‘different’ England and says he has learned a lot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate celebrates a ‘different’ England and says he has learned a lot

By Press Association
England’s Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate (PA)
England’s Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate (PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate believes it is vital not to stifle his players from celebrating their ties to other countries and wants to foster a brand of patriotism more relevant to modern Britain.

Terry Venables handed Southgate his debut in 1995 and the central defender went on to win 57 caps for his country, featuring in two World Cups and two European Championships.

Since his 2016 appointment, Southgate, 52, has found himself in charge of many men who were also eligible to play elsewhere but chose to represent England.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Gareth Southgate, (left) says he has learned plenty in his time as England boss (Nick Potts/PA)

“In the last few years I’ve learned a lot from leading these boys,” said Southgate, speaking at Football Beyond Borders’ annual showcase.

“It’s always struck me that we talk a lot about what it means to play for England and being proud to play for England, but our country is in a different time now and everybody is also proud of where their family roots might be.

“We’ve obviously got players who have family from Nigeria, from the Caribbean, from Ireland. The world is really fluid now, people are moving to different countries. They’re proud of the country they represent, but they’re also proud of their heritage.

“I think for a long time we didn’t recognise that. So when I’m talking about what it means to play for England I’m really conscious that it’s different for everybody. When I started playing it was Stuart Pearce and Tony Adams knocking the door off, screaming and shouting.

“We’ve changed. They were proud to play for England, our boys are proud to play for England, but it’s a different sort of approach.”

Among Southgate’s players eligible for other countries are midfielder Declan Rice, who switched allegiances from Ireland – a team for which captain Harry Kane is also among the eligible – while Bukayo Saka could have represented Nigeria and Raheem Sterling Jamaica.

Embracing multiculturalism, for Southgate, even extends to team mealtimes centred around cuisines from different cultures and countries.

The former Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender admitted he sometimes felt “frightened about going down to eat” when he played for England, “because it was with people I wasn’t comfortable with, because I didn’t know them.

World Cup Southgate 2
Gareth Southgate acknowledges a lot has changed since he played for England (PA)

“And then when you go out onto the pitch you don’t feel that you can be yourself. And if you can’t be yourself off the pitch, you can’t be yourself on the pitch.”

Southgate has actively involved himself in conversations about racism, particularly after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka were subjected to abuse after missing penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final shoot-out to Italy.

In a letter he penned for the Players’ Tribune before that tournament, Southgate called out abusers and those who would suggest he and his players simply “stick to football” and refrain from weighing in on “matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice”.

Instead Southgate insisted that he has ” a responsibility to the wider community to use my voice, and so do the players.”

England Depart for Russia
Southgate has spoken out in support of Danny Rose and Fabian Delph and says he is not bothered by criticism as he is on ‘the right side of the argument’ (PA)

Nearly two years later, Southgate’s stance has not changed.

Reflecting on his playing career, he added: “I don’t know what it was like for our young lads. I always think of Danny Rose and Fabian Delph. They grew up in Yorkshire.

“To be them at a younger age, playing Sunday football, being abused on the football pitch, I have no idea what that feels like.

“And all I’ve tried to do is better understand what that journey is like for my players, and to make sure that when they’re with our team nobody can do that to them, that everybody is treated well and with respect and I think they’re important things.

“I know I’ll be criticised for supporting them by some people, but I’m comfortable that I’m on the right side of the argument and I’m on the right side. That doesn’t bother me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks