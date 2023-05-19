Drey Wright demands relegation fears are ‘put to bed’ when Saints play Killie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Drey Wright demands relegation fears are ‘put to bed’ when Saints play Killie

By Press Association
Drey Wright aims to finish the job (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Drey Wright aims to finish the job (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright admits the time for talking has stopped and says they now need to put doubts over their top-flight status to bed.

Saints have only beaten Dundee United and Motherwell in 2023 and a 2-0 home defeat against the Steelmen last Saturday left them in the midst of the cinch Premiership relegation fight.

They now face journeys to play the two teams immediately below them in their next two games, starting with Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Wright said: “I was going into the game at the weekend really confident we were going to win that one and it would be pretty much be job done.

“But it didn’t pan out that way so we just move on another week with the same goal.

“There is no shying away from it. We have got to stand up and put away chances.

“I had a big one at the weekend which I was not happy with at all so I know that getting one this weekend is a massive chance to put away and that will be a big step in securing our safety.

“For months we have had whispers between ourselves – ‘another couple of wins and we will be fine’ – and we are now in the last three games of the season and we are still saying the same thing. It’s time to put it to bed once and for all.

“It’s getting to that crunch time but we have got to rise up and do the job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks