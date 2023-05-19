Farewells for Phil and Alun Wyn as Joneses bow out – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.

Football

Phil Jones paid tribute to Manchester United fans after it was confirmed he will be leaving the club.

Letter to the fans. pic.twitter.com/fmNV1eR9np — Phil Jones (@PhilJones4) May 19, 2023

Manchester United remembered Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game as a manager.

It's been 🔟 years since Sir Alex managed his final game for United 🫶 The only 5-5 draw in @PremierLeague history 🍿#MUFC || #PL pic.twitter.com/Ay4R6DMEhH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2023

Aaron Ramsdale reflected on his time at Arsenal after signing a new contract.

It’s been 2 years of pure enjoyment and pride! Thank you to the fans for making me feel at home. Here’s to even more ❤️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/EE3plvFwmV — Aaron (@AaronRamsdale98) May 19, 2023

Declan Rice celebrated West Ham reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Oh what a night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eLbrt8dmWi — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 18, 2023

Chelsea reminisced about their Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

Rugby union

An emotional day for Alun Wyn Jones and Welsh rugby.

👏🏻 Llongyfarchiadau on a truly incredible international career @AlunWynJones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 men’s international #1046🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 men’s captain #129🧢 158 senior caps🦁 Lion #761 + 12 Tests#DiolchAWJ | #WelshRugby pic.twitter.com/BSZZJlFa50 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) May 19, 2023

Tributes were also paid to flanker Justin Tipuric following his own retirement from Wales duty.

𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 Justin Tipuric has announced his retirement from International Rugby 🖤 What a career in the famous Welsh jersey Tips 👏 Read more here 🔗https://t.co/ZnulknSOff pic.twitter.com/fU6QjpseFk — Ospreys (@ospreys) May 19, 2023

A sad day as Justin Tipuric announces his international retirement with immediate effect 💔 One of the most talented forwards to grace the field for @WelshRugbyUnion, and scorer of one of the greatest Championship tries in recent memory.#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/mP5TIhsjZp — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) May 19, 2023

A @WelshRugbyUnion great calls time on a fantastic career 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Justin Tipuric has announced his retirement and will not be playing at #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/bSLrj5oBJF — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) May 19, 2023

Golf

Tom Kim got a bit muddy at the US PGA Championship.

Snooker

