Annan promoted to League One after sealing play-off final victory over Clyde

Annan Athletic have been promoted to cinch League One after a 5-2 aggregate win over Clyde in their play-off final.

Benjamin Luissint’s double cancelled out Olly McDonald’s opener to earn a 2-1 second-leg win on Friday and send Peter Murphy’s fourth-tier side up for the first time, while Clyde drop into League Two.

Annan, who finished third in League Two, saw their 3-1 first-leg lead cut 50 seconds after the break when McDonald scrambled in a corner.

But midfielder Luissint converted from close range with 13 minutes left to level and he netted in the third minute of stoppage time to wrap up promotion.