Richarlison backed to finish Spurs season with a bang by boss Ryan Mason

By Press Association
Richarlison has endured a difficult first season at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Richarlison has endured a difficult first season at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham acting head coach Ryan Mason has challenged Richarlison to finish the campaign strongly and give supporters a glimpse of what could be in store next season.

The Brazil international has endured a difficult first year at Spurs, scoring only three goals in 33 appearances following a £60million move from Everton last July.

Richarlison himself described his season as ‘s***’ in March and even when he got off the mark for Tottenham in the Premier League at Anfield last month his celebrations were cut short after Diogo Jota netted a stoppage-time winner.

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio poked fun at Richarlison on his podcast (Suzan Moore/PA)

It saw West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson make fun of Richarlison on The Footballer’s Football podcast after previous occasions where he took his top off only to be denied by the offside flag.

Interim boss Mason made his feelings known on the behaviour of Antonio and Wilson while backing his player to shine ahead of Saturday’s last home game of the season against Brentford

“As a coach, I wouldn’t do it and as a player, I’ve never done it as well,” former Tottenham and Hull midfielder Mason insisted.

“I don’t really like that type of thing. We’re all trying to do our best, we’re all professionals, we’re working hard.

“We dedicate our lives to get to this level and to compete at this level, so I don’t really like that type of thing personally.

“Richy, I don’t think he’s thinking about other players. I think it is his own pride and his own determination that will probably drive that most of all.

“Maybe he’s heard it, maybe seen it? Maybe. Maybe it might give him a little bit more (motivation). I’m not sure.

“He’s a fighter, who works hard, trains hard and I’ve never seen someone that’s shirked responsibility.

